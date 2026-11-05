Gen Z Storms Congress: Two Winners Under 30 Make History
(MENAFN) Two politicians in their twenties won seats in the US midterm elections, ranking among the youngest candidates ever sent to Congress and injecting a fresh generation into national politics.
Republican Michael Alfonso, 26, beat Democrat Fred Clark in Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District. He becomes the youngest member of the House of Representatives and the first person born in the 2000s to serve in Congress.
A political newcomer and son-in-law of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, Alfonso campaigned on an “America First” platform and was a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump. His campaign centered on conservative priorities such as education, healthcare and vocational training.
In Colorado’s 1st Congressional District, Democrat Melat Kiros, 29, an Ethiopian-born lawyer and democratic socialist, claimed victory and became the first Gen Z woman elected to Congress. She had earlier ousted longtime Democratic incumbent Diana DeGette in the party primary.
Kiros is a prominent critic of Israel’s military campaign in the Gaza Strip. She has called for an arms embargo on Israel and an end to US military support, and has described the war in Gaza as genocide. She also backs Medicare for All and universal childcare.
The two winners join Florida Democrat Maxwell Frost, 29, who became the first Gen Z member of Congress when he was elected in 2022. Frost, who supports Palestinian self-determination, won another term in 2026 without an opponent on the ballot.
Republican Michael Alfonso, 26, beat Democrat Fred Clark in Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District. He becomes the youngest member of the House of Representatives and the first person born in the 2000s to serve in Congress.
A political newcomer and son-in-law of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, Alfonso campaigned on an “America First” platform and was a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump. His campaign centered on conservative priorities such as education, healthcare and vocational training.
In Colorado’s 1st Congressional District, Democrat Melat Kiros, 29, an Ethiopian-born lawyer and democratic socialist, claimed victory and became the first Gen Z woman elected to Congress. She had earlier ousted longtime Democratic incumbent Diana DeGette in the party primary.
Kiros is a prominent critic of Israel’s military campaign in the Gaza Strip. She has called for an arms embargo on Israel and an end to US military support, and has described the war in Gaza as genocide. She also backs Medicare for All and universal childcare.
The two winners join Florida Democrat Maxwell Frost, 29, who became the first Gen Z member of Congress when he was elected in 2022. Frost, who supports Palestinian self-determination, won another term in 2026 without an opponent on the ballot.
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