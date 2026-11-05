China Calls for Continued Expansion of Relations with North Korea
(MENAFN) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged further progress in relations with North Korea on Thursday, calling for "continuous growth" in bilateral ties during talks with a visiting delegation from Pyongyang, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.
Wang held discussions with the delegation, headed by Kim Song Nam, a member of the Political Bureau who serves as secretary and director of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, the ministry said.
China's top diplomat said Beijing was prepared to cooperate with Pyongyang in carrying out the key understandings reached by the two countries' leaders and advancing the continued development of their bilateral relationship.
Kim said North Korea was likewise willing to work with China in accordance with the intentions of the leaders of both parties and countries.
He also reaffirmed Pyongyang's commitment to making ongoing efforts to strengthen friendly relations between the two neighboring allies.
The meeting followed a one-day trip by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to the Chinese border city of Dandong last month.
Wang held discussions with the delegation, headed by Kim Song Nam, a member of the Political Bureau who serves as secretary and director of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, the ministry said.
China's top diplomat said Beijing was prepared to cooperate with Pyongyang in carrying out the key understandings reached by the two countries' leaders and advancing the continued development of their bilateral relationship.
Kim said North Korea was likewise willing to work with China in accordance with the intentions of the leaders of both parties and countries.
He also reaffirmed Pyongyang's commitment to making ongoing efforts to strengthen friendly relations between the two neighboring allies.
The meeting followed a one-day trip by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to the Chinese border city of Dandong last month.
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