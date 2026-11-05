ANC Faces Voter Test as 29M Register in South Africa
(MENAFN) South Africans finished voting late Wednesday in local government elections that will measure public support for the African National Congress (ANC), the liberation movement that led the fight against apartheid but has lost significant ground at the ballot box in recent years.
Polling stations nationwide opened at 7 am local time (0500GMT) and shut at 9 pm (1900GMT). Counting is due to begin immediately, with early partial results expected through the night and final official results due Thursday or Friday.
More than 29 million people registered to vote across roughly 23,700 polling stations, according to the country’s Independent Electoral Commission (IEC). Preliminary IEC figures showed about 12 million ballots had been cast by 5 pm local time (1500GMT). The commission said it was encouraged by turnout, despite operational challenges during the day.
Poor basic services dominated voters’ concerns. Most of those who spoke to a news agency said they were dissatisfied with deteriorating municipal services and had voted to force change.
“I am voting for change. I want to see adequate service delivery in my community,” said Chris Mazibuko, 38, a resident of Soweto.
“We have been suffering with no clean drinking water and leaking sewage pipes in our streets. I hope my vote will bring change,” he added.
For Aisha Mohamed, a resident of Mayfair West, the priority was public safety.
“We want safety for our families and communities. There is too much crime and drug dealing on our streets. I hope my vote counts,” she told a news agency.
Dozens of parties are in the race, among them the ANC, the main opposition Democratic Alliance (DA), the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP). Former President Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party is contesting local elections for the first time.
The ANC, which Nelson Mandela led to victory in South Africa’s first democratic elections in 1994, ruled alone for nearly three decades before losing its parliamentary majority. Its nationwide vote share dropped below 50% in the 2021 municipal elections. It then lost its national parliamentary majority for the first time in the 2024 general elections and went on to form a government of national unity with the DA and other parties.
Polling stations nationwide opened at 7 am local time (0500GMT) and shut at 9 pm (1900GMT). Counting is due to begin immediately, with early partial results expected through the night and final official results due Thursday or Friday.
More than 29 million people registered to vote across roughly 23,700 polling stations, according to the country’s Independent Electoral Commission (IEC). Preliminary IEC figures showed about 12 million ballots had been cast by 5 pm local time (1500GMT). The commission said it was encouraged by turnout, despite operational challenges during the day.
Poor basic services dominated voters’ concerns. Most of those who spoke to a news agency said they were dissatisfied with deteriorating municipal services and had voted to force change.
“I am voting for change. I want to see adequate service delivery in my community,” said Chris Mazibuko, 38, a resident of Soweto.
“We have been suffering with no clean drinking water and leaking sewage pipes in our streets. I hope my vote will bring change,” he added.
For Aisha Mohamed, a resident of Mayfair West, the priority was public safety.
“We want safety for our families and communities. There is too much crime and drug dealing on our streets. I hope my vote counts,” she told a news agency.
Dozens of parties are in the race, among them the ANC, the main opposition Democratic Alliance (DA), the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP). Former President Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party is contesting local elections for the first time.
The ANC, which Nelson Mandela led to victory in South Africa’s first democratic elections in 1994, ruled alone for nearly three decades before losing its parliamentary majority. Its nationwide vote share dropped below 50% in the 2021 municipal elections. It then lost its national parliamentary majority for the first time in the 2024 general elections and went on to form a government of national unity with the DA and other parties.
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