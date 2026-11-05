Asia Left Behind: Ten International Companies Have Yet To Report Delivering On Their Cage-Free Egg Pledges Across The Region

Company

2025 commitment

West, latest

Asia, latest

Change since

Sources



Aramark

Worldwide by 2025, shell and liquid (March 2017); covers“controlled spend”, excludes ingredient eggs

Europe 83%, US 77% of eggs (2025)

No Asia figure; Asia and Latin America are under 15% of egg purchases

September 2026 update gives no date; April 2026 version mentioned“enriched cages and credits”

Sept 2026 update, April 2026 version, p.3, 2017 release, policy



Grupo Bimbo

100% cage-free supply by 2025 from suppliers“around the world” (December 2015)

North America 46% (2025)

Only a combined“Europe, Asia & Africa” figure: 57% (2025)

Cites“the operational feasibility of completing the transition within the original timeline”; no new date

December 2025 Cage Free Egg Report, 2015 release



IHG Hotels & Resorts

Goal: only cage-free“across our entire global estate by 2025” (December 2016)

US 99.2%, Europe 79.9% of hotels aligned (2025)

EAPAC 8.9%, Greater China 0% of hotels aligned (2025)

2025 reporting gives no target date.“Aligned” includes hotels in regulated markets and hotels that serve no eggs

2025 ESG Databook, p.12, 2016 release



Inspire Brands

“each brand that currently serves eggs has committed globally to 100% sourcing of cage-free eggs by 2025” (Good Citizens Report, 2022 edition)

Dunkin' US: approximately 30% of eggs on breakfast sandwiches (2022 report). Arby's met its commitment in 2020, with a footnote that supply shortages have limited availability

None published

Current website no longer states the global goal; it says Arby's met its commitment and SONIC and Dunkin'“continue to make positive progress”

Good Citizens Report 2022, PDF pp.28, 71, Inspire Food page



Kraft Heinz

Eggs globally from cage-free or better hens by 2025 (December 2017)

North America 66% (2024)

Asia Pacific 15% (2024)

Policy issued 16 September 2026: only cage-free eggs (directly sourced) in North America and Europe,“our biggest markets” (US, Canada, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and the UK); no deadline. Outside these regions it“will continue to monitor the availability and affordability of cage-free eggs”

Global Animal Welfare Policy v2.0, §3.7, 2025 ESG Report, p.12



Marriott International

All owned, managed and franchised hotels globally by end-2025; shell, liquid and egg products

US managed properties 90.84% of egg spend (2025)

Managed egg spend: APAC excl. China 74.91%, Greater China 59.13% (2025). Managed properties in Bhutan and Nepal at 100%

Report states no change. The 70.03% global figure covers managed and franchised hotels, so it isn't comparable with the regional figures

2026 Serve 360 Report, pp.8–9, 2022 statement



Mondelēz International

2016: US and Canada by 2020, Europe by 2025; later global by 2025 excluding Russia and Ukraine

US and Canada 100% by end-2020

No Asia figure found; China and Vietnam excluded from the 2027 goal

Now 2027, excluding China, Morocco, Russia, Ukraine and Vietnam; 82% in 2025 on that basis

Cage-free position, Goals & Progress, 2022 report, p.10



Radisson Hotel Group

Globally by 2025, shell, liquid and egg products (November 2019)

Europe 79% of reporting hotels (2025)

South Asia 47%, Southeast Asia Pacific 71%, China 45% of reporting hotels (2025; China excludes franchised). Only 11 of 18 China hotels reported

April 2026 status report sets no new date: no“additional time-bound public targets where credible pathways are not yet clear”. Global: 72% of reporting hotels, 40% of all hotels

April 2026 status report, February 2026 update, 2019 release



Sodexo

Worldwide by 2025, shell and liquid (July 2016)

FY2025: 100% shell and liquid in 13 European countries; UK 98%; US shell 77%, liquid 89%

FY2025 shell eggs: China 0.4%, India 2.6%, Malaysia 0.6%, Philippines 0%, Singapore 1.5%, Thailand 3.8%; liquid 0% or not reported

2025 goal now described as covering countries making up 88% of revenue; 15 markets, including China, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand, moved to roadmaps ending 2030 or 2035

FY2025 Animal Welfare Performance Report, pp.3, 6–8, FY2024 report, p.4, URD FY2025, p.150

