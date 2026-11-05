Asia Left Behind: Ten International Companies Have Yet To Report Delivering On Their Cage-Free Egg Pledges Across The Region
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Company
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2025 commitment
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West, latest
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Asia, latest
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Change since
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Sources
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Aramark
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Worldwide by 2025, shell and liquid (March 2017); covers“controlled spend”, excludes ingredient eggs
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Europe 83%, US 77% of eggs (2025)
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No Asia figure; Asia and Latin America are under 15% of egg purchases
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September 2026 update gives no date; April 2026 version mentioned“enriched cages and credits”
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Sept 2026 update,
April 2026 version, p.3,
2017 release,
policy
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Grupo Bimbo
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100% cage-free supply by 2025 from suppliers“around the world” (December 2015)
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North America 46% (2025)
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Only a combined“Europe, Asia & Africa” figure: 57% (2025)
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Cites“the operational feasibility of completing the transition within the original timeline”; no new date
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December 2025 Cage Free Egg Report,
2015 release
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IHG Hotels & Resorts
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Goal: only cage-free“across our entire global estate by 2025” (December 2016)
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US 99.2%, Europe 79.9% of hotels aligned (2025)
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EAPAC 8.9%, Greater China 0% of hotels aligned (2025)
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2025 reporting gives no target date.“Aligned” includes hotels in regulated markets and hotels that serve no eggs
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2025 ESG Databook, p.12,
2016 release
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Inspire Brands
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“each brand that currently serves eggs has committed globally to 100% sourcing of cage-free eggs by 2025” (Good Citizens Report, 2022 edition)
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Dunkin' US: approximately 30% of eggs on breakfast sandwiches (2022 report). Arby's met its commitment in 2020, with a footnote that supply shortages have limited availability
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None published
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Current website no longer states the global goal; it says Arby's met its commitment and SONIC and Dunkin'“continue to make positive progress”
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Good Citizens Report 2022, PDF pp.28, 71,
Inspire Food page
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Kraft Heinz
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Eggs globally from cage-free or better hens by 2025 (December 2017)
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North America 66% (2024)
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Asia Pacific 15% (2024)
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Policy issued 16 September 2026: only cage-free eggs (directly sourced) in North America and Europe,“our biggest markets” (US, Canada, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and the UK); no deadline. Outside these regions it“will continue to monitor the availability and affordability of cage-free eggs”
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Global Animal Welfare Policy v2.0, §3.7,
2025 ESG Report, p.12
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Marriott International
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All owned, managed and franchised hotels globally by end-2025; shell, liquid and egg products
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US managed properties 90.84% of egg spend (2025)
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Managed egg spend: APAC excl. China 74.91%, Greater China 59.13% (2025). Managed properties in Bhutan and Nepal at 100%
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Report states no change. The 70.03% global figure covers managed and franchised hotels, so it isn't comparable with the regional figures
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2026 Serve 360 Report, pp.8–9,
2022 statement
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Mondelēz International
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2016: US and Canada by 2020, Europe by 2025; later global by 2025 excluding Russia and Ukraine
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US and Canada 100% by end-2020
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No Asia figure found; China and Vietnam excluded from the 2027 goal
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Now 2027, excluding China, Morocco, Russia, Ukraine and Vietnam; 82% in 2025 on that basis
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Cage-free position,
Goals & Progress,
2022 report, p.10
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Radisson Hotel Group
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Globally by 2025, shell, liquid and egg products (November 2019)
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Europe 79% of reporting hotels (2025)
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South Asia 47%, Southeast Asia Pacific 71%, China 45% of reporting hotels (2025; China excludes franchised). Only 11 of 18 China hotels reported
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April 2026 status report sets no new date: no“additional time-bound public targets where credible pathways are not yet clear”. Global: 72% of reporting hotels, 40% of all hotels
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April 2026 status report,
February 2026 update,
2019 release
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Sodexo
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Worldwide by 2025, shell and liquid (July 2016)
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FY2025: 100% shell and liquid in 13 European countries; UK 98%; US shell 77%, liquid 89%
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FY2025 shell eggs: China 0.4%, India 2.6%, Malaysia 0.6%, Philippines 0%, Singapore 1.5%, Thailand 3.8%; liquid 0% or not reported
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2025 goal now described as covering countries making up 88% of revenue; 15 markets, including China, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand, moved to roadmaps ending 2030 or 2035
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FY2025 Animal Welfare Performance Report, pp.3, 6–8,
FY2024 report, p.4,
URD FY2025, p.150
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Unilever
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“100% global 2025 target” (2018)
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100% in Europe and North America; 68% globally (end-2024)
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Asia and Oceania 7% (2023 actual, in the 2024 report); the 2025 Annual Report gives no cage-free egg figures
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Says it“will end our commitment to reach 100% cage free eggs globally” and will“maintain 100% cage-free eggs in North America and Europe, which are our biggest markets” (page undated; news dates the change to late 2025)
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Position page,
2024 report,
2025 Annual Report,
Food Manufacture (news)
Companies credited in the release
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Company
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West, latest
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Asia, latest
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Cited in the release for
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Source
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Hilton
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Americas 93%, EMEA 96% (managed)
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APAC 42% (managed); Philippines 100%, Malaysia and Thailand over 95% (managed)
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Country results in the Philippines, Malaysia and Thailand
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2025 Responsible Sourcing Goals, p.5
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Accor
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Europe 80% of all hotels (end-2025)
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Asia Pacific 73%, South Korea 91%, Philippines 88%, Thailand 80%, Greater China 17% of all hotels (end-2025, self-reported)
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Country results in South Korea, the Philippines and Thailand
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June 2026 progress report
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