Netanyahu Ally United Torah Judaism Withholds Support for Premiership Bid
(MENAFN) Israel's United Torah Judaism party declined on Thursday to endorse Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as the candidate to form the next government, despite its longstanding political alliance with him, as President Isaac Herzog continued consultations with parliamentary factions.
The decision followed a meeting between party representatives and Herzog on the second and final day of discussions with political groups that secured seats in the Knesset.
United Torah Judaism, which holds seven parliamentary seats, informed the president that it would not recommend any candidate for prime minister.
However, the party indicated that it could still support a nominee willing to meet its conditions. Its main demands include ensuring that ultra-Orthodox Jews, known as Haredim, can dedicate themselves to religious studies and reaching an agreement over their military service obligations.
The party's stance contrasts with that of its religious partner, Shas, which endorsed Netanyahu for the mandate on Wednesday.
United Torah Judaism's decision could bring the number of lawmakers recommending Netanyahu down from 53 to 46. Meanwhile, 67 lawmakers are expected to support opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot, who heads the Yashar party.
Netanyahu has also faced a potential shift in his political position following Democratic gains in the US midterm elections, which represented a setback for US President Donald Trump, a prominent ally of the Israeli premier.
The outcome of the American elections has prompted concerns in Israel over possible consequences for relations between Washington and Tel Aviv.
The decision followed a meeting between party representatives and Herzog on the second and final day of discussions with political groups that secured seats in the Knesset.
United Torah Judaism, which holds seven parliamentary seats, informed the president that it would not recommend any candidate for prime minister.
However, the party indicated that it could still support a nominee willing to meet its conditions. Its main demands include ensuring that ultra-Orthodox Jews, known as Haredim, can dedicate themselves to religious studies and reaching an agreement over their military service obligations.
The party's stance contrasts with that of its religious partner, Shas, which endorsed Netanyahu for the mandate on Wednesday.
United Torah Judaism's decision could bring the number of lawmakers recommending Netanyahu down from 53 to 46. Meanwhile, 67 lawmakers are expected to support opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot, who heads the Yashar party.
Netanyahu has also faced a potential shift in his political position following Democratic gains in the US midterm elections, which represented a setback for US President Donald Trump, a prominent ally of the Israeli premier.
The outcome of the American elections has prompted concerns in Israel over possible consequences for relations between Washington and Tel Aviv.
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