Jeffries Launches Speaker Bid, Vows Tariff, Cost Fixes
(MENAFN) US House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries opened his campaign for Speaker of the House on Wednesday, seeking his colleagues’ backing in the wake of Democratic wins in the midterm elections.
In a letter to incoming members of the 120th Congress, Jeffries hailed the party’s performance at the polls and declared “America is back,” urging a new political course built around affordability, accountability and American values.
“I write to humbly request your support in connection with my candidacy to serve as the next Speaker of the House of Representatives,” he said.
On the cost-of-living front, Jeffries committed to bringing down household expenses, reversing Medicaid cuts, restoring funding for food assistance, extending Affordable Care Act tax credits and scrapping tariffs imposed under Trump. He also demanded an end to the war in Iran, which he held responsible for climbing gasoline prices.
Turning to accountability, he pledged tougher congressional oversight of the Trump administration, action against corruption and price gouging, and a prohibition on stock trading by members of Congress.
Jeffries further vowed to safeguard voting rights, equal treatment under the law and the nation’s heritage as a country of immigrants.
Noting that Democrats had effectively confronted the Trump administration even from the minority, he argued the party must now use its control of Congress to deliver sweeping policy change.
In a letter to incoming members of the 120th Congress, Jeffries hailed the party’s performance at the polls and declared “America is back,” urging a new political course built around affordability, accountability and American values.
“I write to humbly request your support in connection with my candidacy to serve as the next Speaker of the House of Representatives,” he said.
On the cost-of-living front, Jeffries committed to bringing down household expenses, reversing Medicaid cuts, restoring funding for food assistance, extending Affordable Care Act tax credits and scrapping tariffs imposed under Trump. He also demanded an end to the war in Iran, which he held responsible for climbing gasoline prices.
Turning to accountability, he pledged tougher congressional oversight of the Trump administration, action against corruption and price gouging, and a prohibition on stock trading by members of Congress.
Jeffries further vowed to safeguard voting rights, equal treatment under the law and the nation’s heritage as a country of immigrants.
Noting that Democrats had effectively confronted the Trump administration even from the minority, he argued the party must now use its control of Congress to deliver sweeping policy change.
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