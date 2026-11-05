Uzbekistan, US-Based Oracle Discuss Cloud Infrastructure And AI Cooperation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and US technology company Oracle discussed the development of cloud infrastructure, expansion of government data center capabilities and introduction of advanced digital solutions in the country at a meeting in Tashkent on November 5.

According to Uzbekistan's Ministry of Digital Technologies, the meeting was attended by Minister of Digital Technologies Sherzod Shermatov and Oracle representatives. Cherian Varghese, Oracle's senior vice president for Mid-Market in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), joined the meeting online.

Oracle representatives presented the capabilities of the company's Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) platform and its cloud computing solutions.

The discussions focused on ensuring data sovereignty, strengthening information security and developing reliable infrastructure for storing and processing government data. The parties also explored opportunities to apply advanced artificial intelligence technologies, establish the necessary computing infrastructure in Uzbekistan and expand international cooperation in the AI sector.

Several potential cooperation models were considered, including solutions tailored exclusively to government requirements and arrangements that would enable telecommunications operators and other private-sector organizations to provide services using the infrastructure.

The discussions are part of Uzbekistan's efforts to expand its digital infrastructure, strengthen data security and develop the technological foundations for wider adoption of cloud computing and artificial intelligence across the economy.