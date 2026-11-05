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Azerbaijan Foils Drone-Based Drug Smuggling Attempt From Iran SSS


Date: 2026-11-05 04:16:27

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. Azerbaijan's State Security Service (SSS) has foiled an attempt to smuggle a large quantity of drugs into the country using a drone.

Ongoing operations are being carried out by the SSS to combat drug trafficking.

An operation revealed that an Iranian national had organized the smuggling of a particularly large quantity of drugs by drone to an area near the Jabrayil refugee settlement in Bilasuvar district.

During the operation, Azerbaijani citizens Rufat Badalov, and Rustam Mukhtarov, were detained while attempting to collect the drugs from the area for subsequent distribution.

A total of 14 kilograms and 158 grams of dried marijuana, 979 grams of methamphetamine and 23.1 grams of opium were found in their possession and seized.

Investigative and operational measures are ongoing as part of the criminal case.

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Trend News Agency

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