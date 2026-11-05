Selfyzai Brings AI Music Video Creation To Chatgpt Via MCP

selfyz ai mcp

selfyz ai mcp gpt

Describe the music video you want in a chat conversation, attach your reference images, and let your AI assistant run the generation - starting with MV videos.

NY, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SelfyzAI, the AI video, image, and music video platform, announced Model Context Protocol (MCP) support for ChatGPT, bringing its AI music video (MV) generation directly into conversational AI workflows.

MCP is an open standard that lets AI assistants connect to external tools. With SelfyzAI MCP, creators no longer need to switch between a chat window and a separate video tool to turn an idea into a music video: they can describe what they want, attach reference material, and let the assistant run the generation in the same conversation.

At launch, SelfyzAI MCP supports MV video generation. Describe the music video you want in ChatGPT, attach reference material, and the assistant runs the generation for you. More workflows will follow as the integration expands.

The MV Agent workflow is deliberately simple. Write the prompt the way you would brief a director: subject, action, setting, mood, and camera. A specific prompt gets you closer on the first try than a vague one. Reference images guide the characters, settings, or visual style; the text prompt then directs what happens with them.

When generation finishes, the assistant presents the result in chat. If a draft is off, describe what to change in the same conversation - for example, make the camera move slower, or keep the same subject but change the background to daylight - and the assistant runs a new variation. Staying in the same conversation keeps the context, so each round builds on the last instead of starting over. When you are happy with a version, ask for the final file and save it to your own storage.

A command-line interface (CLI) ships alongside MCP for terminal workflows such as batch jobs, scripts, and repeatable pipelines. Both MCP and the CLI connect to the same SelfyzAI account.

Add the SelfyzAI MCP plugin to ChatGPT, click Add, and sign in with your SelfyzAI account - no API key is required. Then type @SelfyzAI in the message box to enable it, and simply ask ChatGPT to generate the MV.

A SelfyzAI account is required, and generations draw on the same credit balance as the web app - there is no separate MCP balance to manage. Reference inputs must be material you own or have rights to use. Output limits vary by model, and output specifications match the web app.

About SelfyzAI

SelfyzAI is an AI video, image, music video, and story video generation platform that helps creators generate images and videos, and turn songs into AI music videos. SelfyzAI is available on the web.

Hannah Leen

SelfyZ AI

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SelfyzAI Brings AI Music Video Creation to ChatGPT via MCP News Provided By November 05, 2026, 09:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Music Industry, Technology



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