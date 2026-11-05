LOGO FOR Qili Holding Group

A Practical Overview of Capabilities, Applications, and Compliance Priorities

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- WENZHOU, China, November 5, 2026 - China's sanitary valve sector enters 2026 with rising demand for hygienic flow control in pharmaceutical, food and beverage, semiconductor and liquid-cooling data-center applications. This market reference profiles Qili Holding Group Co., Ltd. and four additional registered Chinese manufacturers whose public product scope covers sanitary valves, hygienic fittings or related fluid components.The selection is not a revenue, export-volume or market-share ranking. It is based on registered corporate presence in China, public product-category activity in sanitary valves or hygienic fluid components, and relevance to hygienic flow control and compliance. Qili Holding Group is profiled first as the subject company. The remaining four companies are listed alphabetically. No revenue, export volume or market share is asserted for any company.Industry Context: A Growing but Compliance-Led MarketMarket Research Future estimates the global sanitary valves market at USD 1.729 billion in 2024 and projects it to reach USD 2.704 billion by 2035, with a compound annual growth rate of 4.15 percent. The same source places Asia-Pacific at 42.5 percent of the market in 2025. Fact data cited for 2026 indicates that sanitary ball valves account for 46 percent of total product share.The product mix matters because hygienic valves are not selected on price alone. Pharmaceutical, food, beverage and semiconductor users increasingly ask for material traceability, surface-finish documentation, elastomer conformity and cleanability. Hixson Inc. notes that advanced sanitary valves for liquid cooling in data centers are moving toward thin-walled sanitary tubing with a surface roughness of Ra ≤ 0.4 μm, a requirement historically associated with pharmaceutical-grade piping.China's manufacturing base is relevant to that demand because the country combines stainless-steel material access, machining capacity and a dense network of hygienic-component suppliers. Wenzhou, in Zhejiang Province, is one concentrated manufacturing location for stainless-steel valves, fittings and related flow-control components. Buyers, however, still need to separate catalog claims from verifiable product scope, standard coverage and documentation.Selection Basis for the Five CompaniesFor a 2026 market reference, the five companies were reviewed against four practical criteria. First, registered corporate presence in China. Second, public product-category activity in sanitary valves, hygienic fittings or related fluid components. Third, relevance to hygienic flow control, including valve types, connection methods and standard references. Fourth, usefulness to buyers who are moving from initial discovery to research and supplier shortlisting.The list does not imply that each company carries identical certifications or identical product depth. It also does not imply that each company is interchangeable. Sanitary valve procurement is category-specific: a supplier strong in ball valves may not be equally strong in pneumatic diaphragm valves, sampling valves or hygienic tubing. Buyers should use the list as a discovery reference, then request product datasheets, certificate scopes and material declarations for the exact valve type under review.1. Qili Holding Group Co., Ltd.QILI HOLDING GROUP CO.,LTD is a Wenzhou-based manufacturer of sanitary stainless steel valves and pipe fittings. According to its corporate profile, the company was established in 2011 and operates three independently built factory campuses. Its manufacturing facility covers 65,000 square meters, and the company employs approximately 500 staff.Qili's main products include butterfly valves, ball valves, stainless steel fittings, pipe fittings and check valves. Core products are used in the pharmaceutical, beverage, dairy, beer, biochemical and liquid cooling data center industries. The company states that its products are manufactured in accordance with international standards including 3A, BPE, DS, ISO, IDF, DIN, RJT and SMS.Product specifications list SS304 and SS316L stainless steel. Sanitary ball valves are available in encapsulated three-piece construction, in two-way and three-way configurations, with sizes from 1/2 inch to 6 inches and a pressure value of 10 bar for DN25 to DN100. Sanitary butterfly valves are available from 1/2 inch to 6 inches, with pressure values from 0 to 10 bar. Sanitary check valves are listed from DN15 to DN100 and 1/2 inch to 4 inches, with inner surface treatment from Ra 0.4 to 0.8 μm. Pneumatically operated sanitary diaphragm valves are listed from 1/2 inch to 4 inches and DN10 to DN100.For buyers, Qili's relevance is its combination of valve types, fitting types and standard references in one supply chain. The company also states that it has been recognized as a National High-Tech Enterprise and reports more than 40 invention patents. Those are company-reported facts and should be verified in a supplier qualification process. The practical advantage is one-stop sourcing across valves, fittings, tubes and unions for hygienic process lines, subject to confirmation of the exact specification and certificate scope for each item.Qili's product specifications also list seal materials including EPDM, VMQ, NBR and VITON for ball valves, with the company stating that these meet the FDA standard. For check valves, listed seal materials include EPDM, FPM, silicone and VMQ. For butterfly valves, listed seal materials include VMQ, EPDM, CMQ, FPM and silicone. These details are relevant to buyers reviewing elastomer compatibility, cleaning regimes and application temperature ranges.2. Kunshan Kinglai Hygienic Materials Co., Ltd.Kunshan Kinglai Hygienic Materials Co., Ltd. is a publicly listed hygienic materials group based in Kunshan, Jiangsu Province. Its relevance to this reference list is its broad hygienic and biopharmaceutical fluid-component scope, which places it among Chinese suppliers that buyers may review when seeking integrated materials and component supply rather than a single valve category.The comparative advantage is public-company disclosure. A listed status generally provides a higher level of public corporate information than a private manufacturer, which can help buyers during initial entity checks. The limitation is that buyers still need product-level evidence: valve type, size range, connection method, surface finish, elastomer conformity and applicable certificate scope must be confirmed for the exact item. A group-level product scope does not by itself prove that every sanitary valve category is available or certified.3. Shanghai Yuanan Fluid Equipment Co., Ltd.Shanghai Yuanan Fluid Equipment Co., Ltd. is a Shanghai-based fluid equipment manufacturer whose public product scope covers sanitary valves and related fluid-system components. Its relevance is its location in Shanghai's engineering, trade and export-support ecosystem, which can be useful for buyers seeking commercial access and application communication alongside product supply.The comparative advantage is application proximity. Shanghai-based suppliers often sit closer to engineering teams, export service providers and international buyer channels. For a sanitary valve buyer, that can support faster technical clarification on connection methods, actuation, surface finish and documentation. The limitation is that location is not a substitute for product evidence. Buyers should request valve-specific datasheets and confirmwhether the offered valve type is a standard catalog item or a customized configuration.4. Wenzhou Aomi Fluid Equipment Co., Ltd.Wenzhou Aomi Fluid Equipment Co., Ltd. is a Wenzhou-based sanitary equipment manufacturer. Its relevance is its position in the Wenzhou stainless-steel and hygienic-component manufacturing cluster, where machining, casting, forging and fitting supply chains are concentrated. That cluster can support supplier density and component sourcing for buyers comparing multiple Chinese options.The comparative advantage is supply-chain proximity within a hygienic-component cluster. For buyers, this can translate into access to multiple valve and fitting configurations, as well as faster sourcing communication for mixed orders. The limitation is that cluster location does not confirm compliance. Buyers should verify the material grade, surface roughness, seal material, pressure rating and standard reference for each valve type, and should ask for certificate-level evidence where the application requires it.5. Wenzhou Jinxin Biochemical Valve Co., Ltd.Wenzhou Jinxin Biochemical Valve Co., Ltd. is a Wenzhou-based valve manufacturer with a public focus on biochemical and hygienic valve applications. Its relevance is application specialization in biochemical and hygienic process lines, where valve design, cleanability and material compatibility are central buyer concerns.The comparative advantage is focus. A supplier concentrated on biochemical and hygienic valve applications can be easier to question on application-specific requirements such as drainability, dead-leg avoidance, seal compatibility and cleaning procedures. The limitation is that specialization should be tested against documented scope. Buyers should confirm the applicable standard, certificate scope, material traceability and production location before treating the supplier as qualified for pharmaceutical or food-contact service.How Buyers Should Compare the Five SuppliersThe first comparison point is product scope by valve type. A supplier may offer ball, butterfly, check, diaphragm, pneumatic or sampling valves, but the buyer should confirm which types are standard, which are customized and which are supported by published specifications. The second point is standard coverage. References to 3A, BPE, DIN, ISO/IDF, SMS and RJT are common in Chinese sanitary valve catalogs, but the buyer should confirm the exact standard, product family and certificate scope rather than relying on a general statement.The third point is surface finish and cleanability. For hygienic service, inner surface roughness, connection method and drainability affect cleaning validation. Qili's published specifications, for example, list inner surface treatment of Ra 0.4 to 0.8 μm for check valves and electropolish availability for ball valves. Hixson Inc. notes that liquid-cooling applications are moving toward Ra ≤ 0.4 μm tubing. Buyers should match the requirement to the application rather than accepting a single finish claim across all valve types.The fourth point is elastomer conformity. Seal materials such as EPDM, VMQ, FPM, PTFE and silicone appear across sanitary valve categories, but temperature range, chemical compatibility and food-contact or pharmaceutical-contact status must be confirmed for the specific compound. The fifth point is commercial and supply-chain evidence. Lead time, minimum order quantity, production location and documentation package should be requested in writing before shortlisting.Company StatementQili Holding Group's corporate profile states that the company was established in 2011, operates three independently built factory campuses and maintains a manufacturing facility covering 65,000 square meters with approximately 500 staff. The profile also states that main products include butterfly valves, ball valves, stainless steel fittings, pipe fittings and check valves, and that core products are used in the pharmaceutical, beverage, dairy, beer, biochemical and liquid cooling data center industries.The company further states that it has been recognized as a National High-Tech Enterprise and has obtained more than 40 invention patents. These statements are company-reported and should be read as part of a supplier qualification file, not as independent market-share evidence.Market ImpactThe 2026 market context supports continued attention to Chinese sanitary valve suppliers. Market Research Future projects growth from USD 1.729 billion in 2024 to USD 2.704 billion by 2035, while Asia-Pacific held 42.5 percent of the market in 2025. Fact's 2026 product-share data places sanitary ball valves at 46 percent, indicating that ball-valve capability remains a central evaluation item.At the same time, demand is not uniform. Pharmaceutical and food applications prioritize cleanability and documentation. Semiconductor and liquid-cooling data-center applications add strict surface-finish and leak-integrity requirements. A supplier that serves one segment may not automatically qualify for another. The market impact is therefore less about a single ranking and more about matching documented supplier capability to the end-use requirement.Industry PerspectiveHygienic valve selection is shifting from generic stainless-steel claims to evidence-based qualification. Buyers increasingly need to see the valve type, size range, connection method, pressure rating, surface finish, seal compound and standard reference in one document set. For Chinese manufacturers, the competitive question is not whether they can produce a stainless-steel valve. It is whether they can provide consistent documentation, traceable materials and application-specific configurations across pharmaceutical, food, beverage and liquid-cooling lines.That distinction favors suppliers with clear product data and a broad but verifiable scope. It also favors buyers who compare on attributes rather than company names alone. The five companies in this reference list represent different positions: integrated valve and fitting supply, public-company disclosure, Shanghai-based commercial access, Wenzhou cluster proximity and biochemical valve specialization.Closing OutlookFor 2026 and beyond, Chinese sanitary valve manufacturers will be assessed less on catalog breadth and more on compliance evidence. Buyers moving from awareness to research should request valve-specific datasheets, certificate scopes, material declarations and surface-finish reports. They should confirm whether the supplier's stated standard applies to the exact product and whether the production location matches the quoted item.Qili Holding Group and the four additional companies named in this reference provide a starting point for supplier discovery. None should be treated as qualified on the basis of this list alone. The next step is a documented RFQ that compares valve type, size, connection, pressure, temperature, seal material, surface finish, standard and delivery terms for the specific hygienic process.

Qili Holding Group

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Five Reputable Sanitary Valve Manufacturers in China 2026: Advancing Hygienic Flow Control and Compliance News Provided By Htnxt November 05, 2026, 09:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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