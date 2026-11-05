Norai Introduces An All-In-One App For Quran And Islamic Learning

Featuring 20 learning levels, six interactive practice methods, AI-assisted Quran recitation and scholar-reviewed Islamic resources, all in one place.

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- NorAI, a Quran and Islamic learning platform operated by UK-registered Karsaaz EBS Ltd, introduces an all-in-one app that brings Quran lessons, recitation practice and Islamic educational resources together in one place.Designed for children, adults and families, NorAI provides a structured learning experience for people who want to recognise Quranic words, understand their meanings and learn more about Islam.Available on Android and iOS, the app includes a 20-level Quran learning curriculum, six interactive practice methods, Nazra Coach for recitation practice and scholar-reviewed Islamic learning resources.Quran Learning Through 20 Structured LevelsThe Quran learning curriculum in NorAI is organised into four stages: Foundation (Levels 1–5), Understanding (Levels 6–10), Practice (Levels 11–15) and Completion (Levels 16–20).Learners begin with Arabic letters, sounds and Harakat before moving into Quranic vocabulary, word meanings and recognising familiar words within Quranic verses.The curriculum introduces more than 2,000 Quranic words through six practice methods: Visual Learning, Articulation Practice, Audio Practice, Writing Practice, Match Quiz and Word Joining.These activities allow learners to recognise words through images, listen to pronunciation, practise Arabic writing and connect vocabulary with meanings. Word Joining begins at Level 16, helping learners practise connecting words as they progress.The structured curriculum also allows learners to revisit previously studied material and build their knowledge through regular practice.Quran Recitation Practice with Nazra CoachNorAI includes Nazra Coach, an AI-assisted Quran recitation practice feature covering all 114 Surahs.Learners can listen to an Ayah, recite it aloud and receive word-level feedback identifying words that may need further attention.The feature supports repeated recitation practice and allows learners to review challenging words at their own pace.Recitation recognition runs on the device after downloading the required model. Raw voice recordings are not stored on NorAI servers.Nazra Coach is intended to support recitation practice and does not replace Tajweed instruction with a qualified teacher.Islamic Learning for Everyday LifeBeyond Quran lessons, NorAI offers Islamic learning resources covering the 99 Names of Allah, 40 Daily Duas, Salah, Wudu, Ghusl, Fasting, Zakat, Hajj and Umrah, Islamic Beliefs and the Six Kalimahs.These resources help learners explore daily supplications, understand Islamic worship practices and become familiar with important Islamic concepts.Quranic vocabulary and meanings follow a four-stage scholarly approval process involving Scholar Authoring, Peer Review, Editorial Approval and Publication Lock.While AI technology supports recitation feedback, NorAI does not use AI to generate Quranic meanings, translations or religious interpretations.Supporting Individual and Family LearningNorAI is designed for adults learning independently and families supporting younger learners.Adults can follow structured lessons and review their progress, while parents can manage minor learner profiles through supported family features.The app also provides learning progress tracking, selected offline lesson packs and downloadable audio, depending on subscription and feature availability.Some functions, including account management, downloads and progress synchronisation, require an internet connection.NorAI provides an ad-free learning environment, and minor learner profiles do not have access to pricing, billing or subscription management.The platform offers free introductory learning access alongside individual and family subscription plans for additional lessons and features.By bringing Quran learning, recitation practice and Islamic educational resources into one application, NorAI provides learners with a way to continue studying and practising as part of their everyday routines.NorAI is available for download on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.About NorAINorAI is a Quran and Islamic learning platform for children, adults and families, operated by Karsaaz EBS Ltd, a company registered in the United Kingdom.The platform offers 20 structured Quran learning levels, six interactive practice methods, Nazra Coach, scholar-reviewed Islamic educational resources, learning progress tracking and selected offline learning features.NorAI supports independent adult learning and parent-managed family learning through its Android and iOS applications.

Behzad Rafiq

NorAI

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Meet NorAI | A New Way to Understand the Quran & Islam

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NorAI Introduces an All-in-One App for Quran and Islamic Learning News Provided By NorAI November 05, 2026, 09:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Religion, Technology



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