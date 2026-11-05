MENAFN - Gulf Times) Design Doha Biennial 2026 opens today (Nov 5) and will bring together more than 300 designers from the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia. It will feature 20 exhibitions and five public design projects that aim to turn traditional knowledge and crafts into cultural and economic opportunities.

Speaking at a press conference at Fereej Al Asmakh in Doha yesterday, Fahad al-Obaidly, director of Design Doha, said the second edition of the event had opened a village for Arab designers, noting that more than 700 people from around the world are coming to Doha to attend the biennial and celebrate Arab design.

He added that Qatar aims to introduce the region's culture to the world rather than focusing only on its own local culture. The event will run until January 31, 2027. Al-Obaidly noted that designers across the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia often face challenges in securing opportunities to realise their projects, access production partners and reach international markets. He stressed that supporting them requires a sustained, long-term commitment to providing the resources and opportunities necessary to develop their work.

He said the first edition in 2024 generated an economic impact of QR62mn and helped support 885 jobs in Qatar.

Al-Obaidly added that this year's edition follows the concept“The future has roots in the past” and draws on inherited knowledge to develop contemporary designs. The biennial showcases the materials, craftspeople and production methods behind the works, including clay, wool, glass, aluminium, palm fronds and steel.

Fereej Al Asmakh hosts biennial activities across 61 historic houses, including exhibitions, craft workshops, product sales and community gatherings.

Al-Obaidly said the project marks the first step towards creating a heritage district that brings together culture, production, commerce and social life. The project uses houses with internal courtyards and traditional narrow alleyways, locally known as“sikkas”, alongside majlis spaces redesigned by the organisers to welcome visitors.

Design Doha Biennial's main exhibition, Arab Design Now 2026, is curated by Noura al-Sayeh and presents works by 81 designers and design studios, including 78 new specially commissioned works. The exhibition focuses on the materials, production methods and traditional craft knowledge behind the works. Al-Obaidly explained that the first edition explored the concept of Arab design, while this year's edition examines why designers choose particular materials and production methods.

The biennial presents five public design projects under a programme overseen by Javier Pena Ibanez, curator of Public Design Commissions. Pena Ibanez said the programme received more than 300 applications for a competition covering the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia. It focused on the role of design and architecture in developing public spaces and addressing climate change.

The jury shortlisted 10 projects after reviewing proposals from countries including Morocco, Jordan, Egypt and Lebanon. He explained that the teams behind the 10 shortlisted projects visited factories in Qatar last year to learn about local production capabilities and develop their ideas with manufacturers.

He added that the programme focused on developing the projects, rather than only on the final results, to help designers turn their ideas into works that could be produced. The projects include Falajscape, which reimagines the ancient falaj water system, and Shoreline, inspired by Doha's maritime heritage and historic coastline.

The biennial will announce the Design Doha Prize winners on November 7 at the Museum of Islamic Art, after selecting 20 finalists across four categories. Each winner will receive QR200,000, professional mentoring at Vitra Campus, workspace at Liwan Design Studios and Labs, and an opportunity to display and sell their products for one season at Liberty London.

DHL will offer a 70% discount on international shipping, round-the-clock logistics support and business mentoring, while AD Middle East will provide media coverage of the winners' work.

The biennial has launched Design Doha Connect, building on the buyer network established during its first edition in 2024.

The programme brings together designers, buyers, collectors, factories and media representatives. It also includes a buyer networking event organised by Sotheby's.

The biennial is organising a three-day programme involving 325 designers from the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia who are currently in Doha.

Glenn Adamson, Artistic Director of Design Doha Biennial, said the programme allows designers to meet media representatives, buyers and organisations that commission design projects. He added that organisers give participating designers priority access to events without requiring advance registration.

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