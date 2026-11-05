Italy, Qatar Seek To Deepen Partnership Across Key Sectors

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Italy and Qatar are seeking to deepen their strategic partnership through stronger co-operation in defence, technology, artificial intelligence, energy and culture, Italian ambassador Paolo Toschi said, highlighting the growing momentum in bilateral relations.

Speaking during the Italian National Day and Armed Forces Day celebration at St Regis Doha yesterday (November 4), Toschi said the two countries shared a common vision that could be further advanced through dialogue, diplomacy and closer collaboration across various sectors.

The ambassador acknowledged the presence of Minister of State and president of Qatar National Library HE Dr Hamad bin Abdulaziz al-Kuwari, Minister of Communications and Information Technology HE Mohammed bin Ali al-Mannai, and director of the Protocol Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ambassador Ibrahim Youssef al-Fakhro.

Toschi underlined the evolving relationship between His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, noting that the two leaders had held three official meetings this year, giving bilateral relations fresh momentum.

Meloni visited Qatar in April, becoming the first G7 leader to visit the country at the height of the regional crisis. She also returned to offer condolences to HH the Amir and Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser following their loss, Toschi said.

He cited Minister HE al-Mannai for his role in strengthening co-operation, particularly in artificial intelligence, alongside partnerships in defence, internal security, energy, engineering, infrastructure, science, agri-food and other advanced technologies.

The ambassador also highlighted growing collaboration in medicine, biotechnology and space, describing science and innovation as important drivers of future progress. He thanked Qatari and Italian professionals working across these sectors for their contributions to bilateral relations.

On regional and international developments, Toschi reaffirmed Italy's full support for Qatar's mediation efforts and those of its partners, stressing that diplomacy remained the only viable path towards resolving interconnected crises.

Citing Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, he said the consequences of conflicts extended beyond affected countries, impacting businesses and ordinary citizens through higher prices and shortages. Italy would continue supporting diplomatic solutions and protecting freedom of navigation through its armed forces and European Union instruments, he added.

Toschi also expressed grave concern over the situation in Gaza and the West Bank, saying Italy remained engaged in providing humanitarian assistance to civilians and supporting efforts towards a secure and peaceful Palestinian state. He underscored Italy's continued support for Lebanon and called for sustained efforts towards a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

On cultural relations, the ambassador said art and beauty remained powerful forces connecting people, particularly during periods of uncertainty and challenges.

He paid tribute to HH the late Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani, recalling his vision for Qatar and longstanding affection for Italy, which helped lay the foundations of the countries' close friendship.

He cited Qatar's forthcoming permanent pavilion in Venice as an example of their enduring cultural connection, alongside Italian artistic contributions in Qatar, including works by Giuseppe Penone and the Great Mosque of Rome exhibition at the Museum of Islamic Art.

The two countries are preparing to celebrate their friendship through a year of joint initiatives in 2028, he said, highlighting the importance of cultural exchange in bringing their societies closer.

Meanwhile, Italian Defence Attaché Colonel Fausto Antonio Ricchetti lauded the close partnership between the Italian and Qatari armed forces and internal security agencies, particularly through joint training activities and exercises conducted over the past four years.

He said the collaboration involved the Italian Army, Air Force, Navy and Carabinieri, reflecting the strength of defence and security ties between the two countries.

Marking Italy's National Unity Day and Armed Forces Day, Ricchetti paid tribute to military personnel who died or were wounded in wars and international operations. He also expressed condolences following a helicopter accident in Bosnia in which four Italian service members were killed and 11 injured while serving under the European Union's Althea mission.

This year's anniversary theme, Armed Forces in Defence of Our Freedom, highlighted the importance of safeguarding freedom and the sacrifices military personnel make to protect national security, he said.

Italian National Day Qatar -Italy partnership bilateral relations