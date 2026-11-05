Minister Of Environment, Ashghal President Review Readiness Of National Response System As Part Of 'Watan 2026' Exercise
His Excellency the Minister of Environment and Climate Change Dr Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki al-Subaie and the President of the Public Works Authority (Ashghal), Enginieer Mohammed bin Abdulaziz al-Meer, visited, separately, the National Command Center (NCC) yesterday.
During the two visits, they reviewed the readiness of the national response system within the framework of the“Watan 2026” exercise, including the procedures and mechanisms in place to address the various scenarios simulated in the exercise.National Command Center WATAN 2026 exercise
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