QBG, Doha Design District Unveil Three Living Gardens In Msheireb Downtown Doha

The Quranic Botanic Garden (QBG), a member of Hamad Bin Khalifa University, and Doha Design District, powered by Msheireb Properties, signed a collaboration agreement to inaugurate three gardens in Msheireb Downtown Doha yesterday, bringing plants and trees referenced in the Holy Qur'an and Sunnah into the heart of the city. The collaboration creates a living public exhibition where visitors can explore the connections between nature, faith and cultural heritage.

The event brought together representatives from Msheireb Properties, Doha Design District and QBG, who planted Sidr, Arak, Fig, Olive and Pomegranate trees beside Alwadi Mosque on Al-Gaffat Street in Msheireb Downtown Doha.

Featuring 14 species from QBG's collection, the gardens invite residents, families, students and visitors to discover the botanical, cultural and spiritual significance of plants rooted in Islamic heritage.

Each plant is accompanied by information on its scientific name, natural habitat and references in the Qur'an and Sunnah, offering insight into its ecological importance and cultural associations.

Ali Khalifa al-Hetmi, manager, Smart City Innovation at Msheireb Properties, stated:“Great public spaces do more than connect people to places; they connect them to ideas, stories and one another. Doha Design District's collaboration with the Qur'anic Botanic Garden brings a new dimension to Msheireb Downtown Doha, weaving botanical heritage into everyday urban life. These gardens invite people to pause, discover and reflect on how culture and environmental responsibility can shape the places we share.”

Fatima al-Khulaifi, director of the QBG said:“The plants mentioned in the Holy Qur'an and Sunnah are more than plant species; they carry cultural and ethical messages. This collaboration with Doha Design District brings a selection of these plants into the heart of Msheireb, as part of our mission to conserve them, introduce the community to them, and share their references in the Qur'an and Hadith. We hope these gardens invite visitors to discover our Islamic principles in conserving plant diversity, because knowing a plant is the first step to conserving it for future generations.”

Launched in alignment with Qatar Sustainability Week, the initiative brings environmental awareness into everyday urban life. It builds on Msheireb Properties' longstanding commitment to sustainability and the people-centred approach that underpins the planning and development of Msheireb Downtown Doha.

The gardens demonstrate how green spaces can support public learning, helping visitors understand the relationships between people, plants and the environments they share. The collaboration advances Doha Design District's efforts to work with organisations and institutions across Qatar to enrich Msheireb Downtown Doha as a destination for design, creativity, culture and community life. By introducing QBG's collection into the district's public spaces, it opens new opportunities for learning and engagement.

For those who live, work or visit the district, the gardens turn an everyday walk into an opportunity for discovery. Botanical information sits alongside cultural and religious references, creating an accessible experience for different ages and backgrounds and encouraging a deeper appreciation of Islamic heritage and environmental stewardship.

The collection includes native and regionally adapted species, many suited to the region's climate and environmental conditions. It highlights the value of plant diversity and climate-appropriate landscaping, showing how more sustainable urban environments can also preserve and celebrate natural and cultural heritage.

Located in Msheireb Downtown Doha, the three gardens showcase 14 plant species referenced in the Qur'an, the Hadith, or both. Together, they reveal the breadth of botanical heritage in Islamic tradition. Among the most recognisable species are the Date Palm (Phoenix dactylifera), a defining feature of the regional landscape, the Olive Tree (Olea europaea), the Fig and the Pomegranate (Punica granatum). Other species connect Islamic tradition with the landscapes of the Arabian Peninsula, including the Christ Thorn, or Sidr (Ziziphus spina-christi), and the Tamarisk, or Athl (Tamarix aphylla). Adapted to local conditions, Sidr is also used in Qatar for windbreaks and dune stabilisation.

The collection also includes the Toothbrush Tree, or Arak (Salvadora persica), which provides the traditional siwak, a natural oral-cleaning stick; Henna (Lawsonia inermis), referenced in the Hadith for colouring grey hair; and Banana.

The collection also features plants noted for their traditional uses and distinctive qualities, including Aloe (Aloe vera) and Citron (Citrus medica). Citron features in a comparison in which the Prophet likened the believer who recites the Qur'an to the utrujj, a fruit known for its pleasant taste and fragrance.

Further species include Balm of Gilead (Commiphora gileadensis), a fragrant resin-bearing tree native to south-west Arabia, and the Umbrella Thorn, or Samur (Acacia tortilis), a characteristic tree of Arabian desert landscapes. Completing the collection is the Dyeing Acacia, or Qarz (Acacia nilotica).

Together, these species reveal the many ways plants feature in Islamic teachings, regional history and traditional practices, underscoring the importance of conserving botanical heritage for future generations.

Msheireb Downtown Doha Quranic Botanic Garden Doha Design District