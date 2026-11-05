Killer Mercedes: Kerala Judge Gets Anticipatory Bail In Case Involving Underage Son

MENAFN - IANS) Kochi, Nov 5 (IANS) The Kerala High Court on Thursday granted anticipatory bail to the judicial officer whose minor son was allegedly driving a Mercedes Benz car that knocked down and killed a 55-year-old roadside eatery owner last month.

The victim was returning home in the wee hours after closing his small eatery when the speeding luxury car hit him.

The incident had triggered widespread concern, particularly over the circumstances surrounding a minor allegedly driving a high end car.

While granting anticipatory bail, the High Court took note of the fact that the judicial officer had cooperated with the investigation.

The court also pointed out that he had already been questioned by the investigating team for nearly six hours.

The judge had appeared before the Investigating Officers and answered their questions as part of the probe.

The court's decision comes amid continued demands by the family of the deceased for justice.

They have been seeking strict action in the case and have expressed concern over the course of the investigation.

The death of the roadside eatery owner had raised several questions, including how a minor came to be driving the Mercedes Benz and the circumstances under which the vehicle was being used.

The case had also drawn considerable public attention because the accused minor is the son of a serving judicial officer.

In a related development, proceedings seeking cancellation of the bail granted to the minor son are underway before another court.

The final order in that matter is expected shortly.

The outcome of the bail cancellation plea is being closely watched, as it could have a bearing on the further course of the case.

The family of the deceased continues to hope that the investigation will establish the full facts and that those found responsible will face the consequences under law.

The latest High Court order granting anticipatory bail to the judge is, however, separate from the proceedings concerning the bail granted to his minor son.