Festo, Softcat, ANS Group And SCC Demonstrate The Business Impact Of AI-Powered Observability
From consolidating 90% of monitoring tools and reducing alert noise by 85% to cutting observability case volumes by 45%, this year's EMEA winners demonstrate how organizations are simplifying complex IT environments, improving resilience and putting AI-powered operations into practice.
“This year's EMEA Elevate Award winners are proving that the path to Autonomous IT starts with real, measurable improvements in how organizations operate,” said John Grosshans, President of Field Operations, LogicMonitor.“They're reducing complexity, giving teams time back and using AI to make better decisions and take more effective action. We're proud to recognize their achievements and the impact they're delivering for their businesses and customers.”
Bringing Autonomous IT into Practice Across EMEA
Across EMEA, organizations are navigating increasingly complex hybrid environments while facing growing pressure to improve service reliability, control costs and deliver greater business value from technology investments.
At the 2026 Elevate Community Conference in London, LogicMonitor customers and partners showcased how they are addressing these challenges by bringing together unified observability, AI-powered intelligence and automation. Their achievements demonstrate how organizations can move beyond reactive monitoring toward more proactive, resilient operations, building the foundation for Autonomous IT.
2026 Elevate Award Winners
Customer Award Winners:
Hybrid Observability Excellence Award: Festo SE & Co. KG
Festo consolidated approximately 90% of its monitoring tools into LogicMonitor, unifying 18 teams and more than 50 technologies on one platform while reducing alert noise by 85% with Edwin AI.
Business Impact Award: Arm
Arm embedded LogicMonitor Service Insights into its operational strategy, using data-driven insights to identify trends, improve service delivery and drive more informed business decisions.
Autonomous IT Trailblazer Award: ANS Group
ANS Group transformed its managed services operations with Edwin AI, reducing alert noise by 83%, observability case volumes by 45%, and average incident resolution times by 44%, while consistently maintaining SLA performance above 97%. This enables customers to focus on genuine issues, benefit from faster issue resolution, and experience more proactive IT services.
MSP Excellence Award: Intercept
Intercept built a scalable LogicMonitor-powered managed services model, standardizing Azure and hybrid observability services to improve customer visibility and expand its differentiated service offerings.
MSP Innovation Award: SCC
SCC built SCC VisionTM, a LogicMonitor-powered managed services platform, consolidating legacy monitoring tools and integrating ServiceNow workflows while advancing AI-powered automation.
Community Engagement Award: Kris Manning, Global Head of IT Networks, Syngenta
Kris Manning was recognized for his leadership and advocacy across the LogicMonitor community, sharing expertise through executive forums, webinars and thought leadership initiatives.
Partner Award Winners:
EMEA Partner of the Year: Softcat
Softcat expanded LogicMonitor's regional presence through its observability practice, driving enterprise customer wins, strong commercial growth and strategic collaboration across EMEA.
About LogicMonitor
LogicMonitor® is the AI-first platform for Autonomous IT, enabling enterprises to operate complex digital systems with greater resilience, efficiency, and confidence. By unifying visibility from user to code across infrastructure, cloud, Internet, and digital experience, LogicMonitor delivers the intelligence required to anticipate issues, eliminate blind spots, and take action automatically. Powered by Edwin AI, LogicMonitor helps IT and business leaders reduce operational toil, protect revenue, and accelerate innovation in an increasingly complex digital world.
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