Ellington Properties Recognised Across Design And Development With Seven Wins At 2026 International Property Awards - AE...

Ellington Properties, Dubai's design-led real estate developer, has secured seven awards at the 2026 International Property Awards (Arabia), with recognition spanning interior design, residential, mixed-use and office development categories. Shortlisted across nine categories, Ellington went on to secure awards for seven different projects, reflecting the strength and diversity of its design-led portfolio.

The International Property Awards are a well-established programme recognising achievements across the global real estate industry. Judged by a panel of leading experts in design, development and architecture, the awards are widely regarded as a benchmark of quality. According to the awards team, the 2026 edition received a record number of submissions and was the most competitive in the programme's history, making this year's recognition particularly significant.

This year's results reflect the breadth of Ellington's growing portfolio and its approach to design at every scale. The Crestmark was recognised for Bathroom Design, while Ocean House received the award for Kitchen Design, highlighting the attention given to the individual spaces that shape the experience of a home. Arbor View was awarded in the Residential Interior Apartment category.

Recognition also extended across Ellington's wider development portfolio. Playa Del Sol received the award for Apartment / Condominium Development, while Art Bay was recognised for Residential Development 20+ Units. As Ellington continues to expand across different asset classes, Portside Square secured the award for Mixed Use Development, while Eaton Square was recognised in the Office Development category.

Joseph Thomas, Co-Founder of Ellington Properties, said:“What makes this recognition particularly meaningful is the range of Ellington's growing portfolio. Great design is not limited to the architecture of a building; it is shaped by every detail and every space that people experience within it. To see seven different projects recognised across categories is a reflection of the care our teams and partners bring to every stage of the process. We are incredibly proud of what they have achieved and remain committed to creating places that are considered not only in how they look, but in how people experience them every day.”

The recognition across seven distinct categories reinforces Ellington's continued focus on thoughtful design, liveability and quality as the company expands its portfolio across residential, commercial and mixed-use developments.

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