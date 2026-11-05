Klay Group Appoints Neha Bhardwaj As Head Of Talent Acquisition, MENA

Klay Group, a boutique financial services firm providing Wealth Management, Multi-Family Office, Asset Management and Corporate Advisory services to ultra-high-net-worth families and institutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Neha Bhardwaj as Head of Talent Acquisition, MENA.

Based in Dubai, Neha brings over 16 years of experience across executive search, talent acquisition, and leadership hiring, with deep expertise in Banking and Financial Services. Her experience spans leading financial institutions and executive search firms, with a strong focus on partnering with senior business leaders to align talent strategies with business priorities.

At Klay Group, Neha will focus on strengthening the firm's talent acquisition capabilities across the MENA region. She will work closely with business leaders to support strategic recruitment, build talent pipelines for critical roles, and advance succession planning and leadership hiring. Her role will also focus on human capital development, diversity and inclusion, and aligning talent strategies with the firm's continued growth and business priorities.

Commenting on Neha's appointment, Kalpesh Khakhria, Group Chairman, Klay Group said,“Neha brings extensive experience in talent acquisition and executive search, along with a strong understanding of the Banking and Financial Services sector. Her expertise in leadership hiring, talent planning, and succession will be valuable as we continue to strengthen our team and support the firm's growth across the region. Her appointment reflects Klay's continued commitment to attracting top-tier talent to strengthen our capabilities and deliver world-class advisory and investment solutions to our clients.”

Neha Bhardwaj added,“Klay's commitment to building strong teams and delivering tailored solutions for its clients resonates deeply with my approach to talent acquisition. I am excited to bring my regional experience in talent strategy and leadership hiring, and work closely with the leadership team to attract exceptional talent, strengthen organisational capabilities and support the firm's continued growth across the region.”

Neha began her career at Heidrick & Struggles before moving into senior recruitment and executive search roles in Dubai with Moorland Gray and Madison Pearl. She later held talent acquisition roles at Citibank and HSBC, leading executive and leadership hiring across the Middle East and Africa. Her experience spans Banking and Financial Services, with expertise in talent pipelining, succession planning, and advancing Diversity and Inclusion.

About Klay Group:

Klay is a global boutique financial services firm delivering independent advice, tailored solutions, and smart systems across wealth management, multi-family office services, asset management, and corporate advisory. Combining institutional rigour with personalised service, our open architecture model ensures clients benefit from unbiased expertise, aligned incentives, and innovative insights powered by a dedicated in-house investment team and global analyst network.

With offices in Dubai, India, Singapore, London, and Australia, our diverse team of 140+ professionals from over 13 nationalities serves clients with a commitment to long-term relationships built on trust and shared success. Since inception, we have supported more than 450 families worldwide, maintaining a strong focus on bespoke strategies that preserve and grow wealth across generations.

Klay Group is regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority, the Monetary Authority of Singapore, the Securities and Exchange Board of India, the Financial Conduct Authority UK, and the Australian Securities and Investments Commission. Services are available to professional, accredited, and wholesale investors only.

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