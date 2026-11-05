Every Critical System Should Have A Backup: Elliptic Opens Up Fast Track Monitoring To The Crypto Industry

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Elliptic, the leader in on-chain risk management, is making Fast Track Monitoring available to firms with digital assets exposure as a back up screening option for firms that need business continuity, if their primary screening service is unavailable and they need a second option.

Criminals are increasingly using AI to scale their attacks, so on-chain risk now moves at machine speed. Compliance teams need the broadest range of options to keep screening every wallet and transaction, and a second screening provider builds resilience into any on-chain risk management approach. Elliptic recommends every business has one in place. Organizations that rely on a single screening vendor can also still need a second option.

Fast Track Monitoring gives compliance teams real-time wallet and transaction screening powered by Elliptic Lens, with a clear, explainable risk score on every wallet and transaction.

When screening stops, a compliance lead faces two hard choices: hold customer withdrawals, or let transactions through unchecked. Both are decisions they would have to explain to a regulator. The risk keeps moving too. Funds from the $6 billion Binance theft on 29 October are still being laundered, and a wallet that screens clean today can receive stolen funds hours late. Any firm processing transactions without screening takes on that risk with every deposit.

With Fast Track Monitoring organizations sign up and start screening in minutes, so they can keep serving customers while their primary service is restored. Fast Track Monitoring carries a one-off setup fee plus usage-based pricing, so they pay for the screening they use, when they need it, with no long-term contractual obligation.

A second screening provider is part of a credible business continuity plan. It shows regulators, auditors and boards that a firm has planned for disruption. Fast Track Monitoring runs on the same intelligence trusted by the world's largest exchanges and Global Systemically Important Banks (G-SIBs), so compliance teams have a documented answer when asked what happens if their primary service goes down.

“Every compliance lead should be able to answer one question with confidence: what is your business continuity back up plan for screening? Criminals are using AI to move faster, and screening is the control every crypto business needs running, every hour of every day. Resilience means having a fallback ready before you need it. Fast Track Monitoring gives any compliance team that continuity, and we recommend every team builds it into its on-chain risk management approach,” said Jackson Hull, Chief Technology Officer at Elliptic.

Fast Track Monitoring is available now at:

About Elliptic

Elliptic is the global leader in on-chain risk management, powering real-time compliance at agentic speed. Built for compliance from day one, our platform delivers the most comprehensive blockchain data and intelligence in the industry, combining unrivaled coverage, accuracy and uptime so that exacting organizations can manage risk, achieve compliance and power their risk management operations with confidence.

Founded in 2013, Elliptic is headquartered in London with offices in New York, Washington, D.C., Miami, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Tokyo. To learn more, visit and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

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