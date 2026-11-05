Multibank Exchange Holding Forms Predominantly Emirati Board As Platform Records US$500 Billion In Monthly Trading Volum...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--MultiBank Group has announced the formation of a predominantly Emirati Board of Directors for MultiBank Exchange Holding, the first interbank trading platform in the BRICS and emerging countries, which achieved in October 2026 a turnover of over US$ 0.5 Trillion.

Naser Taher, Chairman of MultiBank Exchange Holding, announced the board which comprises:

H.H. Sheikh Juma bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Board Member. H.E. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saqr bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Board Member. H.E. Mohammed Al Hakim, Vice Chairman of the Board. H.E. Ali bin Khalid bin Zayed Al Falasi, Board Member. H.E. Rashid Sultan Al Malik, Board Member. Mr. Majid Al Ghaslan, Board Member. Mr. David Ogg, Board Member.

The Board of Directors will oversee and guide MultiBank Exchange's operations, strengthen corporate governance, support growth and international expansion, and develop investment and financial partnerships at regional and global levels, in line with applicable legal and regulatory frameworks.

MultiBank Exchange, part of MultiBank Group, is an interbank trading platform serving banks, financial institutions, hedge funds, family offices and derivatives brokers. It connects more than 30 tier-one banks and liquidity providers, with daily trading volumes of up to US$23 billion (AED 84 billion) and access to more than 250 currencies.

The platform is the world's first interbank trading platform to offer double exotic currency pairs with settlement in both fiat currencies and digital assets. Its matching engine operates at 400 nanoseconds, making it the fastest in interbank trading history. It is also the first interbank trading platform to offer credit and settlement services to all its counterparties.

Naser Taher, Founder and Chairman of MultiBank Group, said:“The formation of this board brings together experience that will help guide MultiBank Exchange's development and international expansion. I welcome my fellow board members as we work to strengthen connections between financial institutions across the GCC, BRICS and other emerging markets and the global financial system. Our focus is on building the technology, liquidity and settlement infrastructure these institutions need to participate more effectively in international markets.”

MultiBank Exchange combines institutional liquidity with settlement services through the Group's regulated subsidiaries in Australia, Singapore and the UAE. It is the first interbank trading platform in emerging markets to support settlement in digital assets.

About the MultiBank Group

MultiBank Group, established in California, USA in 2005, is a global leader in financial derivatives, serving over 4 million clients across 100 countries, and boasts a daily trading volume that exceeds $35 billion. It is regulated across five continents by 18+ of the most reputable financial authorities globally. The group's award-winning trading platforms offer up to 1000:1 leverage on a diverse range of products, including Forex, Metals, Shares, Commodities, Indices, and Cryptocurrencies. MultiBank Group has received over 80 financial awards recognizing its trading excellence and regulatory compliance.

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