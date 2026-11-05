SES Achieves Optical Communications Milestone For Future Meosphere Network

(BUSINESS WIRE )--SES, in collaboration with leading space technology partners, has successfully demonstrated a bi-directional optical communications link between ground and space through its meoSphere Pathfinder 1 mission, marking an important milestone in the development of the company's next-generation meoSphere network. The achievement validates a critical technology that will support future high-capacity, secure and flexible connectivity services.

During the demonstration, SES successfully transmitted video messages from CEO Adel Al-Saleh over a bidirectional optical communications link between Cailabs' optical ground station in Rennes, France, and an SES payload flying on K2's GRAVITAS mission on their Mega-class satellite platform. The mission utilized a Mynaric CONDOR optical terminal onboard. SES designed, developed, and operated the optical mission and developed automation software that enabled the demonstration. Thales Alenia Space supported system assembly, integration, testing and operations.

The successful demonstration reinforces SES's ability to design, develop and operate advanced optical communications technologies that will support the evolution of its meoSphere network. By leveraging optical communications, meoSphere is expected to enable more flexible, resilient and secure data transport while supporting growing demand for high-capacity connectivity.

"This Pathfinder 1 achievement validates our vertically integrated, iterative approach to developing next-generation space capabilities," said Carmel Ortiz, senior vice president, MEO Programs at SES. "Together with our partners, we have successfully and repeatedly transferred data between space and the ground, demonstrating the performance of optical communications in an operational environment. Each milestone brings us closer to realizing the optical architecture that will help power our future meoSphere network, delivering greater flexibility, security, and capacity for our customers' most demanding connectivity requirements."

Building on this success, the Pathfinder 1 team will continue testing to extend link duration, and push link speed and performance. These activities will help inform future Pathfinder missions and advance the development of the optical networking technologies that will underpin SES's meoSphere constellation.

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About SES

At SES, we believe that space has the power to make a difference. That's why we design space solutions that help governments protect, businesses grow, and people stay connected-no matter where they are. With integrated multi-orbit satellites and our global terrestrial network, we deliver resilient, seamless connectivity and the highest quality video content to those shaping what's next. Following our Intelsat acquisition, we now offer more than 100 years of combined global industry leadership-backed by a track record of bringing innovation“firsts” to market. As a trusted partner to customers and the global space ecosystem, SES is driving impact that goes far beyond coverage. The company is headquartered in Luxembourg and listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at:

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as“will,”“developing,”“enabling,”“extend” and "support.”

Forward-looking statements are not assurances of future performance and are subject to inherent uncertainties and risks that are difficult to predict. Factors that might cause such a difference include those discussed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 20-F, such as the risk that our satellites may experience damage, failures or degradations in performance; the risk that changes in technology could make our systems obsolete or subject to lower or reduced demand; and risks associated with strategic investments. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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