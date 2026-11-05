8 West Bank Homes Seized as Israel Claims 2,536 Dunams
(MENAFN) Israeli occupiers took over eight Palestinian homes Wednesday in Al-Duyuk al-Tahta, a village west of Jericho in the occupied West Bank, the official Palestinian news agency reported, citing security sources.
The occupiers arrived with their families, broke down the doors and moved into the houses while the owners were away, the agency said. It added that homes in the village have been repeatedly broken into and seized as illegal settlements expand in the area.
Later in the day, Israeli troops pushed into Jericho and its refugee camps, driving military vehicles through the streets, according to the agency.
Separately, the Palestinian Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission said earlier Wednesday that Israel had confiscated 2,536.44 dunams (nearly 627 acres) from three villages northwest of Ramallah by declaring the land “state land.”
The declaration, issued Tuesday, covers land belonging to Beitillu, Al-Mazra’a al-Qibliya and Deir Ammar, near the illegal settlement of Kerem Reim, the commission said. It warned that the designation lets Israeli authorities allocate the land for settlement expansion, putting farmland at risk and restricting the villages’ room to grow.
According to official Palestinian figures, about 750,000 Israeli settlers live in 194 illegal settlements and 400 outposts across the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem.
The occupiers arrived with their families, broke down the doors and moved into the houses while the owners were away, the agency said. It added that homes in the village have been repeatedly broken into and seized as illegal settlements expand in the area.
Later in the day, Israeli troops pushed into Jericho and its refugee camps, driving military vehicles through the streets, according to the agency.
Separately, the Palestinian Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission said earlier Wednesday that Israel had confiscated 2,536.44 dunams (nearly 627 acres) from three villages northwest of Ramallah by declaring the land “state land.”
The declaration, issued Tuesday, covers land belonging to Beitillu, Al-Mazra’a al-Qibliya and Deir Ammar, near the illegal settlement of Kerem Reim, the commission said. It warned that the designation lets Israeli authorities allocate the land for settlement expansion, putting farmland at risk and restricting the villages’ room to grow.
According to official Palestinian figures, about 750,000 Israeli settlers live in 194 illegal settlements and 400 outposts across the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem.
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