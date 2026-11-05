Gold Forecast 05/11: Election Rally Faces Resistance (Video)
The $4,100 level is a significant swing high as of late, and if we could break above there, then it would be a very bullish sign indeed. The biggest problem I have with taking that trade, quite frankly, is going to be the fact that the nonfarm payroll announcement comes out on Friday.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewOf course, we have not had too many official statements coming out of the Middle East. We do have the Qatari foreign ministers trying to do what they can to facilitate some type of peace agreement, but quite frankly, I just do not see this changing. This could end up being a nice shorting opportunity for those willing to get involved. This is a market that I am still negative on, but I am not willing to get aggressive without the information that Friday will bring. (Jobs report)AdvertisementReal rates still pay you to hold paper. That is a big problem as well. But if we were to break above the $4,200 level, it is what it is, and you simply have to recognize that the market has changed. I think Friday will be crucial when trying to figure out what to do here.Ready to trade today's Gold forecast? Here are the best Gold brokers to choose from.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment