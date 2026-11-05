USD/JPY Forecast 05/11: Dollar Eyes ¥159 Breakout (Video)
At this point, it's worth watching the 159 yen level as a region that, if we can break above, then we could really take off to the upside. Short-term pullbacks, I think, open up the possibility of buying opportunities, and I do remain bullish on this pair as the Federal Reserve probably has to continue to look to the idea of raising rates in December, while the Japanese may, but even if they do, the interest rate differential is still pretty wide.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewWe get the jobs number on Friday. That will be a major factor to analyze in this pair as well. If we can break that 159 yen level, the 160 yen level would be the next target. Anything above there could open up a much bigger move, perhaps to the 164 yen levelIf we fall from here, I look at that as a buying opportunity, but if we were to break down below the 156.50 yen level, then I'd have to reassess things. As things stand right now, short-term dips continue to be buying opportunities. This is a market that I will not be looking to short anytime soon, as the markets offer pairs that won't cost me to short dollars, assuming that I would want to.Want to trade our USD/JPY forex analysis and predictions? Here's a list of forex brokers in Japan to check out.
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