EUR/USD Forecast 05/11: Euro Rally Hits Resistance (Video)
The real catalyst, I think, is going to be Friday and the non-farm payroll announcement coming out. If the market were to break out to the upside, then the 1.1350 level could be targeted. Anything above there could open up the possibility of a bigger move. To the downside, if the market were to pierce the 1.11 level, then we have a real shot at breaking down towards the 1.10 level.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewAdvertisementI suspect Friday will be crucial. In the meantime, I'm still fading rallies. I recognize we're probably going to be more choppy than anything else, and I'm not looking for anything big between now and the employment report. But all of those issues about European energy went nowhere last night. Ultimately, I am looking to short.Ready to trade our EUR/USD analysis and predictions? Here are the best European brokers to choose from.
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