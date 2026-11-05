USD/CAD Forecast 05/11: Dollar Tests Support (Video)
I think what is happening now during the trading session is traders are looking at the technical analysis. We are currently testing the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level and the 200-day EMA, as well as an area that was previously resistance and now looks supportive.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewUltimately, this candlestick shows that there is at least a little bit of a pushback. But I think the real story here is the fact that traders are going to get both U.S. and Canadian employment figures on Friday. So, between now and then, I actually prefer more sideways action, meaning a short-term bounceI do not think we take off to the upside drastically, nor do I think we break down. I think we are going to find ourselves somewhere between 1.39 and 1.4025 for the next couple of days. With this being the case, I think you have a situation where short-term traders will continue to go back and forth. But by the end of the day on Friday, we should have quite a bit more clarity.Ready to trade our USD/CAD daily analysis and forecasts? Here's a list of the best Forex Trading platform in Canada to choose from.
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