Oil Falls Below $90, Vance Blames Iran War For Midterm Loss

MENAFN - Daily Forex) US crude fell below $90 a barrel on Wednesday, down as much as 9% on the day and more than $15 below Friday's close near $104, after Vice President JD Vance blamed the Iran war for his party's midterm defeat. Brent dropped toward $94, from $103.60 on Tuesday.

For most of this year, the price of oil has been a bet on the war. On Wednesday it became a bet on Washington. That's a different kind of risk, and it can move just as fast the battlefield to the ballot box

Democrats swept Tuesday's midterm elections. The next morning, Vance wrote: "The reason we lost is the war, and the president himself said so last night." For oil traders, that one line mattered more than any strike or ceasefire headline this week. It suggests the people running the war now see it as a political cost.

Wells Fargo Investment Institute put it plainly: "The election results may pressure the president to seek to end the war more quickly." Andy Lipow of Lipow Oil Associates said markets increasingly expect a negotiated settlement, and that a Democratic Congress could try to restrict war funding.

That explains the size of the move. WTI is on track for its steepest weekly drop since 2020. For drivers, and for a Fed weighing a December rate hike, cheaper oil is welcome news $104 to below $90: what's left of the war premium

The level to win back: $103.60, Tuesday's Brent close. Getting back there would say the election trade went too far. The floor to watch: $90 for Brent. A clean break would mean the market is pricing the end of the war, not just the hope of it.

Brent traded down to about $93.91 on Wednesday, below its 200-day average near $96, a line it had held through Monday's and Tuesday's selling. Even so, it is still more than 50% above where it started the year, around $61. A lot of war premium has gone. Not all of it.

The risk: a political trade meets a hard-line Iran

Some think the sell-off went too far. Rebecca Babin of CIBC said markets were operating on a "shoot first and ask questions later" basis. Tehran gets a say too. Bob McNally of Rapidan Energy said the risk of escalation remains significant: Iran is holding a hard line, and Trump is unlikely to drop his goal of stopping it from getting nuclear weapons. Supply is still tight. US diesel stockpiles are at their lowest since 2003, and fuel supplies remain squeezed by the war.

An election result isn't a peace deal. Not everyone is convinced:

Mark Hackett of Nationwide summed up the mood: oil is falling "on hopes for a deescalation in the Iran conflict, even as the diplomatic signals remain ambiguous."What would bring the war premium back

A firm signal from Iran that it won't negotiate, a new incident near the Strait of Hormuz, or another weekly drop in US fuel stocks could all reverse part of this week's slide quickly. A Brent close back above $100, and then Tuesday's $103.60, would be the first sign that's happening.

For eight months, oil has traded on what happens in the Gulf. This week, it started trading on what happens in Washington. Politics can move prices just as hard, and it can change its mind faster than a front line.

Sources: CNBC (4 Nov); Yahoo Finance (4 Nov); See News (4 Nov, analyst comments and Vance post); market data FMP (Brent close 3 Nov, 200-day average, start-of-year level).