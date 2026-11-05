Iran, Oman Discuss Regional Tensions Amid Hormuz Dispute
(MENAFN) Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a phone conversation with Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi on Thursday morning, focusing on developments across the region and diplomatic initiatives aimed at advancing peace and stability, according to the Iranian government.
The discussion took place as tensions continued to rise over the US naval blockade and maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz, while Qatar maintained its mediation efforts between Washington and Tehran.
The waterway, which separates Iran from Oman, is among the world's most strategically significant maritime routes, serving as a major passage for oil and gas exports from Gulf countries to global markets.
Tehran said Monday that it remained in contact with Washington through intermediaries, adding that the reopening of the strait depended on the United States lifting its blockade.
The US and Israel launched attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, triggering Iranian retaliation against Israel and American assets across the region. A ceasefire was subsequently reached in April.
Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding on freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz on June 18. However, efforts to put the agreement into effect have stalled due to disagreements over security arrangements.
The discussion took place as tensions continued to rise over the US naval blockade and maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz, while Qatar maintained its mediation efforts between Washington and Tehran.
The waterway, which separates Iran from Oman, is among the world's most strategically significant maritime routes, serving as a major passage for oil and gas exports from Gulf countries to global markets.
Tehran said Monday that it remained in contact with Washington through intermediaries, adding that the reopening of the strait depended on the United States lifting its blockade.
The US and Israel launched attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, triggering Iranian retaliation against Israel and American assets across the region. A ceasefire was subsequently reached in April.
Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding on freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz on June 18. However, efforts to put the agreement into effect have stalled due to disagreements over security arrangements.
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