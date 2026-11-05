How Swiss Media Use AI In News Reporting
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Deutsch
de
Wie Schweizer Medienhäuser KI in der Berichterstattung einsetzen
Original
Read more: Wie Schweizer Medienhäuser KI in der Berichterstattung eins
Português
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Como a mídia usa a inteligência artificial na cobertura jornalística
Read more: Como a mídia usa a inteligência artificial na cobertura jornalí
Media organisations are increasingly using AI to transcribe interviews, create summaries and suggest headlines. According to Nadia Kohler, head of the data and AI unit at the Tamedia media group, AI is primarily a tool.
The goal is not to let AI generate journalistic texts without oversight. Whenever AI is used in writing, the content must be checked, contextualised and, if necessary, modified by humans.More More How AI is affecting Switzerland's creative workforce
This content was published on Sep 11, 2024 Workers in the creative sector are under increasing pressure from the launch of AI software such as ChatGPT. This is a global trend that is transforming the labour market.Read more: How AI is affecting Switzerland's creative work
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