Italiano it USA: la svolta al Congresso dà respiro all'economia svizzera Original Read more: USA: la svolta al Congresso dà respiro all'economia svi

MENAFN - Swissinfo) A Democratic victory in the US midterm elections could help ease trade tensions with Switzerland, reducing the likelihood of further tariff increases for Swiss exporters. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: US midterm result could ease trade tensions with Switzerland This content was published on November 5, 2026 - 09:02 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

With a majority in both houses of Congress, the Democrats can block President Donald Trump's legislative agenda and exert greater pressure on his trade policy. According to Swiss private bank J. Safra Sarasin, this could pave the way for a relaxation of tariffs, particularly for allied countries.

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This content was published on Sep 8, 2025 On August 1, US President Donald Trump announced a tariff of 39% for Switzerland. The effects are slowly becoming visible.

Read more: Explainer: How the new US tariffs are already impacting the Swiss ec