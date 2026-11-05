US Midterm Result Could Ease Trade Tensions With Switzerland
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USA: la svolta al Congresso dà respiro all'economia svizzera
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Read more: USA: la svolta al Congresso dà respiro all'economia svi
With a majority in both houses of Congress, the Democrats can block President Donald Trump's legislative agenda and exert greater pressure on his trade policy. According to Swiss private bank J. Safra Sarasin, this could pave the way for a relaxation of tariffs, particularly for allied countries.More More Trade policy Explainer: How the new US tariffs are already impacting the Swiss economy
This content was published on Sep 8, 2025 On August 1, US President Donald Trump announced a tariff of 39% for Switzerland. The effects are slowly becoming visible.Read more: Explainer: How the new US tariffs are already impacting the Swiss ec
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