China Blocks Sale Of ABB Robotics Division To Softbank
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ABB-Verkauf der Robotiksparte an Softbank durch China blockiert
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Read more: ABB-Verkauf der Robotiksparte an Softbank durch China bloc
The Chinese authorities have blocked the takeover of the business in China, the ABB announced on Thursday. This puts the multi-billion transaction in jeopardy.
In October 2025, ABB had agreed to sell the division to SoftBank for an enterprise value of around $5.4 billion. ABB stated that the Chinese authority responsible for security reviews of foreign investments had now blocked the takeover of the China business.
However, both companies remain in close contact and are working constructively on the transaction.More More Research frontiers A new generation of robots is taking shape in Switzerland
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