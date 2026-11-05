IICA-IAMC Mou To Strengthen Alternative Dispute Resolution Mechanisms For Businesses

MENAFN - KNN India)The Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the International Arbitration and Mediation Centre (IAMC), Hyderabad, to strengthen institutional collaboration and promote professional development in arbitration, mediation and corporate affairs.

IAMC is an autonomous institution established with the support of the Government of Telangana and the High Court of Telangana.

The MoU was signed in the presence of IICA Director-General and CEO Gyaneshwar Kumar Singh and IAMC CEO and Registrar A.J. Jawad. It was executed by IICA Chief Administrative Officer Col. Amandeep Singh Puri and Jawad.

Focus on professional training and skill development

Addressing the gathering, Singh emphasised the importance of collaboration between the two institutions in advancing the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047.

He said the partnership could help create a specialised pool of arbitrators, mediators and dispute resolution professionals through customised short-term and long-term courses, workshops, seminars and other skill development programmes.

Singh also highlighted the importance of mediation in the MSME sector, given its linkages with economic growth, GDP and exports. He called for a deeper sectoral focus by the two institutions to strengthen access to alternative dispute resolution mechanisms for businesses.

He further said the institutions could explore regional support for Haryana's vision of becoming a trillion-dollar economy by 2047, noting that investor confidence would depend, among other factors, on strong institutional arbitration and mediation mechanisms.

Joint initiatives and policy-oriented research

In his special address, Jawad said IAMC looked forward to working closely with IICA by leveraging their respective institutional expertise and resources.

He said the partnership would support the development of structured programmes, joint initiatives and policy-oriented research to strengthen India's alternative dispute resolution (ADR) ecosystem.

The MoU also seeks to promote professional excellence, encourage best practices and foster innovation in arbitration, mediation, dispute resolution training and institutional development.

MoU facilitated by IICA's ADR centre

The signing ceremony was organised by IICA's Centre of Excellence in Alternative Dispute Resolution (CEADR), under the guidance of Dr. Naveen Sirohi, Head, School of Finance and Management and CEADR.

Welcoming the dignitaries, Sirohi highlighted the role of institutional partnerships in facilitating knowledge exchange, professional development and collaborative initiatives.

(KNN Bureau)