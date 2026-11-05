Seven In 10 Americans Now Own Up To 10 Smart Home Devices In Their Homes

Seven in 10 Americans now own up to 10 smart devices - including thermostats, security cameras and pet feeders.

A poll of 5,000 homeowners found six in 10 (59 percent) think their house is 'smart'.

With TVs (23 percent), doorbells (22 percent) and outdoor cameras or lighting (16 percent) the most popular forms of smart tech purchased during the past 12 months.

Many have already turned their attention to what they'll buy next, with smart doorbells, lighting, solar panels or locks all on wishlists.

A spokesperson for Vivint, which commissioned the research as part of its annual How We Home [] report, said:“For many homeowners, a smart home isn't only about convenience or personalization, it's also about having greater visibility into and control over their energy usage.

“For example, connected thermostats, lighting and energy monitors can give people more insight into their consumption and help them manage household costs more effectively.

“We're seeing more energy-related devices on smart home wish lists this year, so it's clear homeowners are thinking about how technology can make their homes more energy conscious.”

“The modern smart home is evolving quickly, and consumers are excited about what comes next.”

The study also found lifestyle and priority shifts are increasingly impacting smart home adoption and preferences.

It emerged 42 percent of homeowners are currently caring for a family member or expect to in the next five years.

As such, when it comes to home automation systems and how they can help those polled care for family members, top of mind is being notified of falls or other emergencies (45 percent).

This is followed by the ability to remotely monitor a loved one's health and well-being when they're not there (31 percent).

It emerged 24 percent fully trust their devices when it comes to their privacy – and 28 percent of these homeowners have faith in them because they opt for brands they consider dependable.

While 16 percent would be willing to pay extra for a house if a smart home setup is already included.

The research also found the average American has spent $560 on their home security over the last five years.

And a reason for this investment could be that 46 percent are more concerned today about theft affecting their home or property, compared to five years ago.

Almost a fifth (19 percent) even know someone who has experienced an attempted or successful home or car break-in.

The study carried out through OnePoll found many would be comfortable with AI detecting unusual activity around their home (39 percent) and locking their doors at night (27 percent).

It also emerged 80 percent have or would be open to having smart home devices professionally installed.

A spokesperson for Vivint added:“With 80 percent considering professionally installed smart home technology, it's clear many homeowners value the reassurance that comes with having their devices set up by an expert.

“As homes become more connected, it's not about having individual smart devices, but making sure they work together reliably. Related, devices must be set up properly to immediately meet the needs of the household from day one.

“Professional installation can eliminate the margin of error when installing a connected home, giving homeowners greater confidence that the technology they've invested in is ready to work as intended.”

TOP 30 SMART DEVICES AMERICANS OWN:

1. Smart TV or streaming hub

2. Smart doorbell

3. Smart speaker / voice assistant

4. Outdoor or indoor security camera

5. Smart thermostat or home energy monitor

6. Smart lighting

7. Smart plugs or outlets

8. Smart locks / keyless entry

9. Smart refrigerator

10. Smart washer / dryer

11. Smart garage door opener

12. Smart smoke or CO detector

13. Backup batteries

14. Generators

15. Smart door / window sensors

16. Smart air conditioner / heat pump

17. Smart oven or range

18. Solar panels

19. Smart home hub / controller

20. Smart dishwasher

21. Smart ceiling fan

22. Smart fitness equipment (e.g. treadmill, bike)

23. Smart air quality devices (smart air purifiers, etc.)

24. Smart bed or sleep tracker

25. Smart Water heater

26. Smart water leak / flood sensor / water shut off valve

27. Smart pet feeder or waterer

28. Smart irrigation / sprinkler controller

29. Smart EV charger

30. Smart baby monitor