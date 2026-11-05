Jordan's King Visits Kazakhstan for High-Level Talks on AI Security Challenges
(MENAFN) Jordan's King Abdullah II traveled to Kazakhstan on Thursday to participate in discussions on security threats associated with artificial intelligence, which he will co-chair with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the Royal Court announced.
The meeting is scheduled for Friday in Astana, Kazakhstan's capital, under the Aqaba Process, an international initiative established by Abdullah in 2015 to promote cooperation in tackling terrorism and extremism.
World leaders and senior international officials are expected to participate in the gathering, according to a Royal Court statement.
During his two-day visit, the Jordanian monarch is also due to hold separate bilateral discussions with Tokayev.
Kazakh presidential spokesperson Aibek Smadiyarov said Wednesday that the talks would address opportunities to expand trade, investment and economic partnerships between the two countries. Discussions will also cover closer cultural cooperation and stronger ties between their populations.
Launched by King Abdullah, the Aqaba Process serves as an international platform bringing together governments and organizations to discuss emerging security threats, improve coordination and strengthen joint efforts against terrorism.
Previous meetings under the initiative have taken place in Jordan and several countries around the world, including the UK, Spain, Albania, Indonesia, Italy, Brazil, Bulgaria and the United States.
During a visit to Australia last October, Abdullah welcomed Canberra's interest in hosting an Aqaba Process meeting in 2027. The proposed gathering would focus on addressing online extremism and the potential misuse of emerging technologies.
The meeting is scheduled for Friday in Astana, Kazakhstan's capital, under the Aqaba Process, an international initiative established by Abdullah in 2015 to promote cooperation in tackling terrorism and extremism.
World leaders and senior international officials are expected to participate in the gathering, according to a Royal Court statement.
During his two-day visit, the Jordanian monarch is also due to hold separate bilateral discussions with Tokayev.
Kazakh presidential spokesperson Aibek Smadiyarov said Wednesday that the talks would address opportunities to expand trade, investment and economic partnerships between the two countries. Discussions will also cover closer cultural cooperation and stronger ties between their populations.
Launched by King Abdullah, the Aqaba Process serves as an international platform bringing together governments and organizations to discuss emerging security threats, improve coordination and strengthen joint efforts against terrorism.
Previous meetings under the initiative have taken place in Jordan and several countries around the world, including the UK, Spain, Albania, Indonesia, Italy, Brazil, Bulgaria and the United States.
During a visit to Australia last October, Abdullah welcomed Canberra's interest in hosting an Aqaba Process meeting in 2027. The proposed gathering would focus on addressing online extremism and the potential misuse of emerging technologies.
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