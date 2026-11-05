Mojiweather Completes Adaptation For The Foldable Iphone Duo: One Screen, Two Form Factors, Full Weather Overview When Unfolded

MENAFN - TimesNewswire ) Beijing, China / Timesnewswire / November 5, 2026 – MojiWeather recently released the completion of its adaptation and optimization for the iPhone Duo. Centering on the foldable's“one screen, two form factors” concept, MojiWeather has redesigned its UI layout, information architecture, and interaction model to deliver a more efficient and effortless weather service on the large screen, leading the way in upgrading the weather app experience on foldables.

The core value of a foldable screen lies in enabling both quick glances and detailed checks on a single display. Most weather apps on the market have yet to deliver systematic, in-depth adaptation for the iPhone Duo; many offer only basic compatibility through page stretching, which significantly undermines the foldable weather experience. MojiWeather is a weather app that has delivered comprehensive deep customization for this foldable model. Grounded in real-world user scenarios, it makes large-screen weather services not just usable, but genuinely user-friendly.

Built around the foldable's dual-form characteristics, MojiWeather has customized an adaptive layout for the iPhone Duo: the cover screen carries lightweight quick previews for short, instant weather checks; the inner screen uses a two-column layout that fully leverages the horizontal large-screen space, displaying current conditions, hourly forecasts, extended forecasts, and lifestyle indices on the same screen, so core meteorological information is fully visible once unfolded. All interface modules have been redesigned according to wide-screen aspect ratios, using proportional scaling instead of page stretching, with automatic portrait-landscape adaptation to ensure consistent visual proportions and smooth, comfortable transitions.

The layout puts risk-related information first: meteorological warnings appear as highlighted cards at the top, while secondary metrics such as humidity and air pressure sit lower down. This lets users grasp key weather conditions at a glance without scanning item by item. Hourly rainfall and temperature changes are visualized with trend curves, making weather trends intuitive and readable.

The visual style retains a comfortable, immersive feel. The home screen features real-world landscape backdrops, a restrained and soft color palette, and a lightweight mascot, softening the cold feel typical of utility apps. The interaction logic has been redesigned for large-screen grip habits: in landscape mode, the AI radar entry and layer-switch controls are placed on the right side of the screen, designed for right-handed use so users can easily toggle precipitation radar, typhoon tracks, and air quality layers with one hand. Frequently used entries such as radar, indices, settings, and back navigation remain anchored on the right, significantly shortening interaction paths and reducing the need to switch hands or tap across the screen.

As a frequently used core feature, AI radar also receives a large-screen upgrade in this release: the radar timeline is extended, and precipitation echoes are overlaid on the timeline. Rain zone movement, rainfall start and end times, and intensity changes are fully visualized, helping users predict precipitation more accurately and plan trips with confidence.

This update focuses on high-frequency weather-check scenarios on foldable devices. Building on its existing meteorological capabilities, MojiWeather has completed deep customization of layout and interaction around the iPhone Duo's form factor, translating its meteorological analysis capabilities into a handy, efficient experience on the foldable device. iPhone Duo users can update MojiWeather to the latest version from App Store to access these improvements.

About MojiWeather

MojiWeather is a global weather service platform providing users worldwide with accurate and timely weather services in multiple languages. Currently available for download in more than 30 countries, it is committed to making reliable weather information easily accessible.