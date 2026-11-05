HH The Amir Performs Istisqa Prayer

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani performed the Istisqa prayer along with crowds of worshipers at the Lusail prayer ground on Thursday morning, reviving the Prophetic Sunnah of seeking rainfall from Allah the Almighty.

HH Personal Representative of HH the Amir Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani, HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Khalifa Al-Thani, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al-Thani, and HE Sheikh Jassim bin Khalifa Al-Thani joined the Istisqa prayer.

HE Speaker of the Shura Council Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim, along with a number of Their Excellencies Sheikhs and Ministers, members of the Shura Council, dignitaries and senior officials, also performed the prayer.

In a sermon following the prayer, Sheikh Dr. Yahya Batti Al Nuaimi urged worshipers to turn to Allah with humility and repentance, noting that the delay in rainfall should remind people of their dependence on Allah and encourage them to seek forgiveness, increase charitable giving and engage in righteous deeds.

He also called on worshipers to be grateful for the blessing of water, conserve it and avoid waste.

Istisqa prayer HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani Lusail prayer ground