Ministry Of Environment Highlights Vital Role Of Youth In Tackling Climate Change

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Assistant Undersecretary for Climate Change Affairs in the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, Eng. Ahmad Mohammed Al Sada, emphasized the vital role of youth as key partners in formulating and executing climate change solutions. He underscored Qatar's commitment to supporting youth initiatives, advancing scientific research, fostering entrepreneurship, and developing green economy skills.

These remarks were made during the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change's participation in the "Doha Climate Talks presents the Youth Climate Summit," organized by the Arab Youth Climate Movement in Qatar. The event brought together ambassadors, climate experts, entrepreneurs, and youth representatives to exchange innovative ideas for environmental sustainability.

In his address, Al Sada explained that the State of Qatar continues to address climate change in alignment with Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Third National Development Strategy, while adhering to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the Paris Agreement, and principles of climate equity. These commitments are reflected in national policies and projects that enhance energy efficiency, renewable energy expansion, low-emission technologies, ecosystem protection, and climate adaptation.

He pointed out that dedicating this edition of the Doha Climate Talks to a youth summit reaffirms the central role that younger generations play in climate action. Qatar sustains its constructive engagement in international climate negotiations and the importance of strengthening the implementation of commitments arising from the Paris Agreement ahead of the 31st Conference of the Parties (COP31) in Antalya, Republic of Turkiye, balancing global climate targets with sustainable development and national interests.

He also praised the bilateral cooperation between Qatar and the Federal Republic of Germany, highlighting the value of international and community partnerships in addressing climate challenges, fostering the exchange of expertise, and supporting youth-led initiatives.

The event agenda featured three panel discussions covering climate diplomacy, the role of youth in climate action, as well as opportunities for green jobs and youth entrepreneurship. Discussions also addressed nature and sustainability within the Gulf, including sustainable land use, nature-based solutions, and enhancing resilience in the water sector.

Additionally, the event included interactive workshops on the causes and impacts of climate change, the principles of a circular economy, and zero-waste design in Qatar. These sessions explored the role of youth in developing innovative environmental solutions. The program also featured a field visit to showcase sustainable desert hospitality practices and the preservation of natural ecosystems.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change's participation in this event is part of its ongoing efforts to promote environmental awareness, empower youth to actively address environmental challenges, and support innovative youth-led and community initiatives that aim to achieve sustainable development goals and protect natural resources.

Climate Change Affairs Ministry of Environment and Climate Change