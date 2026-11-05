Qatar Participates In 7Th World Media Summit In Beijing

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The State of Qatar is taking part in the 7th World Media Summit, which opened in Beijing under the theme "Media in the Intelligent Age: From Consensus to Action," bringing together leading media organizations and industry figures to address the far-reaching transformation of the media landscape driven by artificial intelligence and emerging technologies.

Qatar is represented at the summit by HE Director-General of Qatar News Agency (QNA) Ahmed bin Saeed Al Rumaihi.

Organized by Xinhua News Agency in cooperation with the People's Government of Beijing Municipality, the five-day summit is examining the future of the media industry amid the rapid evolution of artificial intelligence and emerging technologies, with discussions centered on the transformation of global media, the application of AI in news production and communication, and efforts to strengthen international media cooperation and technological innovation.

In his opening remarks, Vice President of Xinhua New Agency Huo Xiaoguang said artificial intelligence is reshaping patterns of production and daily life, as well as the ways knowledge is produced, presenting traditional media with both new opportunities and challenges.

He stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation among media organizations and expanding the production and distribution of high-quality news content to keep pace with the rapid transformation driven by AI and other emerging technologies.

He also called for safeguarding media credibility, strengthening the verification of news and information, and conducting joint interviews, while advancing innovation and broadening participation in harnessing technological progress to foster greater understanding among civilizations.

On the sidelines of the summit, HE Director-General of Qatar News Agency (QNA) Ahmed bin Saeed Al Rumaihi met with Xinhua Vice President Huo Xiaoguang to explore avenues for strengthening cooperation between the two news agencies and advancing the exchange of expertise in media and technology. The meeting also addressed opportunities to harness emerging technologies and artificial intelligence in news operations.

The summit also saw the launch of the world's first bionic humanoid robot news anchors, alongside a research initiative focusing on mobile phone-based news photography and the verification of media content authenticity. The developments highlight the rapid integration of emerging technologies into news production amid growing challenges in verifying the authenticity of AI-generated images and videos.

World Media Summit