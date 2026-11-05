Amiri Decisions Set Up Food Safety Authority, Enact New Traffic Law

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani issued Amiri Decision No 41 of 2026 Wednesday, establishing the General Authority for Food Safety.

The decision comes into force on the date of its issuance and will be published in the official gazette.

HH the Amir also issued Law No 19 of 2026, promulgating the Traffic Law. The law is in force and will be published in the official gazette.

Amiri Decision traffic law official gazette