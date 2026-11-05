Amiri Decisions Set Up Food Safety Authority, Enact New Traffic Law
The decision comes into force on the date of its issuance and will be published in the official gazette.
HH the Amir also issued Law No 19 of 2026, promulgating the Traffic Law. The law is in force and will be published in the official gazette.Amiri Decision traffic law official gazette
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