Iran Says Air Defenses Shoot Down US Drone Near Qeshm Island
(MENAFN) Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced Wednesday that its air defense units had intercepted and destroyed an American MQ-1 drone flying over Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz.
According to the IRGC, military defense systems detected the unmanned aircraft operating above the island before engaging and bringing it down.
The US military has not issued any response to the Iranian announcement.
Earlier on Wednesday, Tehran also reported the destruction of another American-made unmanned aircraft, identifying it as an MQ-9 drone that was allegedly brought down over the Strait of Hormuz.
Situated between Iran and Oman, the Strait of Hormuz represents a vital international shipping corridor through which substantial quantities of oil and natural gas from Gulf producers reach global markets.
Qeshm, the largest island under Iranian control, occupies a strategic position near the northern entrance to the waterway, giving it considerable importance for observing and monitoring maritime movements.
The latest claims come amid continuing tensions between Washington and Tehran following the conflict launched by the US and Israel against Iran on Feb. 28. A ceasefire was subsequently established in April.
However, hostilities between the two sides resumed in July as diplomatic negotiations aimed at ending the conflict remained deadlocked.
According to the IRGC, military defense systems detected the unmanned aircraft operating above the island before engaging and bringing it down.
The US military has not issued any response to the Iranian announcement.
Earlier on Wednesday, Tehran also reported the destruction of another American-made unmanned aircraft, identifying it as an MQ-9 drone that was allegedly brought down over the Strait of Hormuz.
Situated between Iran and Oman, the Strait of Hormuz represents a vital international shipping corridor through which substantial quantities of oil and natural gas from Gulf producers reach global markets.
Qeshm, the largest island under Iranian control, occupies a strategic position near the northern entrance to the waterway, giving it considerable importance for observing and monitoring maritime movements.
The latest claims come amid continuing tensions between Washington and Tehran following the conflict launched by the US and Israel against Iran on Feb. 28. A ceasefire was subsequently established in April.
However, hostilities between the two sides resumed in July as diplomatic negotiations aimed at ending the conflict remained deadlocked.
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