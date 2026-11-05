Italy Highlights Strong Ties With Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Embassy of Italy in Qatar hosted yesterday, at The St. Regis Doha, a joint celebration of Italy's National Day and the National Unity and Armed Forces Day, bringing together senior Qatari officials, members of the diplomatic corps, business representatives and the Italian community.

The event was attended also by Minister of State and President of the Qatar National Library H E Hamad bin Abdulaziz Al-Kawari, Minister of Communications and Information Technology H E Mohammed bin Ali bin Mohammed Al Mannai, Director of the Department of Protocol at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Ambassador Ibrahim Yousif Abdullah Fakhroo, as well as Advisor to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs for Telecommunications and Space Affairs, Maj. Gen. Abdulaziz Falah Al Dosari.

In his address, the Ambassador of Italy, H E Paolo Toschi, reaffirmed the longstanding friendship between Italy and Qatar, highlighting their shared commitment to dialogue, peace and security, and expressing Italy's continued closeness to the State of Qatar and its people amid a challenging regional environment:“Today, as we celebrate Italy's Republic Day and honour our Armed Forces, we also celebrate the enduring friendship between our leaders, Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and H E Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and all branches of our institutions and of private sector. Our message is simple: Qatar, Italy stands by your side”, the Ambassador stated. This joint celebration paid tribute to the daily commitment of both countries' Armed Forces and highlighted defence and security as crucial areas of bilateral cooperation. The Ambassador's remarks were complemented by an address by Defence Attaché Fausto Ricchetti. The official visit to Doha by Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto in April 2026 underscored the growing importance of bilateral cooperation in defence and security. The celebrations provided an opportunity to reaffirm the excellent state of bilateral relations, which are currently at historic highs. The visits to Qatar by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in April and July 2026 highlight the strength of political dialogue and the strategic importance Italy attaches to its partnership with Qatar. The Amir's participation in the opening ceremony in February of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Italy and his meeting with PM Meloni on that occasion further reflected the close institutional ties between the two countries. Italy's commitment as a trusted partner for Qatar extends beyond defence cooperation, reflecting a broad understanding of security that encompasses regional stability, freedom of navigation and maritime safety, energy and food security, transports, the protection of critical infrastructure and digital innovation. Concrete examples include the common commitment to freedom of navigation.

The event also celebrated the Italian community in Qatar, which continues to grow. Highly qualified and active across numerous strategic sectors of the Qatari economy, Italian professionals and entrepreneurs contribute significantly to the growth of the country. Their expertise and added value are widely recognised, including through their presence in senior positions within leading Qatari companies. Culture was a central feature of the evening. A live musical performance by Italian artists accompanied a tribute to the extraordinary legacy of Italian cinema, featuring La Dolce Vita, Federico Fellini's internationally acclaimed masterpiece.