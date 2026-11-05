Katara Launches 10Th European Jazz Festival With Nine Participating Countries

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The 10th edition of the Katara European Jazz Festival kicked off yesterday at the Cultural Village Foundation (Katara), bringing together musicians from nine European countries and Qatar for four days of performances celebrating musical diversity and cultural exchange.

The opening ceremony was attended by General Manager of Katara Prof. Dr. Khalid bin Ibrahim Al Sulaiti, alongside several ambassadors and representatives of diplomatic missions accredited to Qatar.

Running until November 7, the festival features musicians from Italy, Austria, France, Finland, Malta, Hungary, Spain, Germany and Cyprus, alongside the Qatar Music Academy.

Held at the Katara Corniche near Gates 20 and 21, the festival offers audiences a blend of classical and contemporary jazz, incorporating European, Arab and Latin musical influences.

The opening evening featured a performance by the Qatar Music Academy, bringing together 40 musicians, instructors and students, alongside the Qatar Youth Choir.

The ensemble presented a fusion of traditional jazz compositions, Arabic melodies and Latin rhythms, incorporating the nay, a traditional Middle Eastern flute, and Arabic percussion instruments.

The performance highlighted the richness of Qatar's musical landscape and demonstrated how different musical traditions can complement one another through contemporary interpretations. Another highlight was a concert by the Elias Farfar Quartet from France, led by French-Algerian saxophonist Elias Farfar.

The quartet delivered a distinctive musical experience combining North African rhythms with American and Latin jazz traditions and French musical influences, reflecting the genre's versatility and international appeal.

On the sidelines of the festival, Prof. Al Sulaiti inaugurated a photography exhibition by Portuguese artist Rosa Reis, featuring photographs documenting memorable moments from previous editions of the Katara European Jazz Festival.

The exhibition opening was attended by Ambassador of Portugal to Qatar H E Ana Filomena da Costa Rocha.