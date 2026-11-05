Lulu Hypermarket Promotes Smart Recycling Through Community Initiative

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As part of Qatar Sustainability Week 2026, LuLu Hypermarket, in collaboration with the Embassy of the Philippines in Qatar, organised“Recyclers United – Closing the Loop Through Smart Recycling” yesterday at LuLu Hypermarket, D-Ring Road Branch, bringing together the Filipino community and sustainability partners to promote responsible recycling and environmental awareness.

The initiative was inaugurated by Ambassador of the Philippines to Qatar H E Mardomel Celo D Melicor, in the presence of Regional Director of LuLu Hypermarket Qatar Shanavas, representatives from the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, Earthna Foundation, LuLu management and members of the Filipino community.

During the visit, the Ambassador toured the Philippine Embassy's exhibition booth, which showcased the Embassy's initiatives and efforts towards promoting environmental awareness and sustainability. He also visited LuLu's eco-friendly aisles, highlighting sustainable products and environmentally responsible shopping choices, along with the reverse vending machines for plastic bottle and aluminium can collection and dedicated e-waste recycling drop-off facilities. The visit showcased the various initiatives undertaken by LuLu Hypermarket to encourage sustainable practices and make recycling more accessible to customers.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from Filipino community teams, who actively joined the recycling drive and collected a significant number of plastic bottles for recycling.

The activity highlighted the importance of community participation and collective responsibility in reducing plastic waste and promoting a cleaner, greener environment.

As part of its ongoing sustainability efforts, LuLu Hypermarket continues to encourage responsible recycling practices through smart recycling solutions, including reverse vending machines installed across its stores for collecting plastic bottles and aluminium cans, dedicated e-waste collection facilities and initiatives promoting reusable and eco-friendly shopping bags.

The Embassy of the Philippines played an active role in mobilising the Filipino community and encouraging participation, further strengthening environmental awareness and the importance of sustainable practices.

The collaboration also demonstrated how partnerships between businesses, diplomatic missions, government institutions and communities can contribute meaningfully towards achieving Qatar's sustainability goals.

Through initiatives such as Recyclers United, LuLu Hypermarket reaffirms its commitment to supporting Qatar Sustainability Week 2026 and contributing to Qatar's environmental vision by encouraging responsible consumption, recycling and meaningful community engagement towards a more sustainable future.