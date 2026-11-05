Municipality Ministry To Launch Agricultural Produce Season, Giving Homegrown Produce A Boost

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Municipality, through its Agricultural Affairs Department, will kick off the 2026-2027 local agricultural produce market season Thursday at four seasonal yards in Al Khor and Al Thakhira, Al Wakrah, Al Shamal and Al Shahaniya, while Al Mazrouah Yard will continue receiving visitors year-round.

In a statement Wednesday, the ministry highlighted that the new season is part of its ongoing efforts to support Qatari farms and bolster the marketing of domestic agricultural produce by providing direct sales outlets that enable farmers to showcase their products to consumers, in pursuit of increasing marketing opportunities and encouraging homegrown production.

The markets welcome visitors every Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., with more than 240 Qatari farms participating and offering a diverse range of fresh local agricultural produce.

The local produce markets are among the primary initiatives implemented by the ministry to support the agricultural sector. They are instrumental in providing direct marketing channels between farmers and consumers, without intermediaries, thereby enhancing the economic returns for farm owners while enabling consumers to obtain fresh, premium national products at affordable prices.

These markets showcase a cornucopia of homegrown cultivars, chiefly seasonal vegetables, natural honey and dates, alongside other products available in accordance with the agricultural seasons, reflecting the diversity of agricultural production in the State of Qatar.

Since the ministry is committed to providing an ideal purchasing atmosphere for the public, all markets have been outfitted with essential utilities, such as shade structures and public amenities, with ubiquitous professional surveillance teams monitoring the quality of showcased products to ensure compliance with approved specifications and standards.

The local produce markets have witnessed a remarkable evolution since the launch of the initiative in the 2012-2013 season, when it commenced with a single market in Al Mazrouah, involving 24 farms and generating approximately 850 tonnes in agricultural produce sales.

It subsequently expanded, with the number of participating farms and the volume of sales increasing substantially, culminating in the 2025-2026 season, which saw 236 farms take part and total sales reach almost 12,000 tonnes.

This evolution demonstrates the vitality of those markets in supporting Qatari farmers and offering stable marketing outlets for their products, as well as their role in encouraging expansion in domestic agricultural production and cementing its contribution to the national food security system.

Overall, the ministry assured that its efforts would continue to advance homegrown agricultural markets, along with their marketing and economic role, in accordance with the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030 and the National Food Security Strategy, in support of agricultural sector sustainability and increasing dependence on national products.