Lusail International Circuit Issues Spectators' Guide Ahead Of Motogp Qatar Airways Grand Prix 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Lusail International Circuit (LIC) has issued a spectators' guide ahead of the MotoGPTM Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar 2026, which will take place from November 6 to 8, marking Round 20 of the 22-race championship and the 22nd edition of MotoGP at the iconic venue.

In a statement, LIC announced that circuit gates will open at 11:30am and close at 7:30pm on Friday, November 6, and Saturday, November 7. On Sunday, November 8, gates will open at 12 noon and close at 8pm.

The full event timetable is available at.

Spectators travelling by metro are encouraged to use public transportation. A dedicated, complimentary metro shuttle service will operate between Qatar University Metro Station and Lusail International Circuit in both directions every 15 minutes.

Those travelling by private vehicles are advised to access the circuit via Al Khor Coastal Road, take Exit 32 and follow the directional signs to the designated parking areas.Meanwhile, the Fan Zone will offer visitors a range of entertainment and cultural experiences, including a Cultural Village showcasing Qatar's heritage through traditional crafts, henna, spices, oud demonstrations and Dahrooi, a traditional Qatari game. Families and spectators can also enjoy dedicated children's activities, photo opportunities and a variety of food and beverage options.

An autograph session is also scheduled for Friday, November 6, from 4:30pm to 5pm, giving 200 fans the opportunity to meet some of the world's leading riders and collect their autographs.The 2026 edition continues a legacy that began in 2004, with spectators set to experience the championship's only night race on the circuit's iconic 5.38km track, featuring 16 corners. The action-packed weekend will include the MotoGPTM Tissot Sprint, Moto2TM, Moto3TM, the Idemitsu Moto4 Asia Cup and the Opening Ceremony.

To ensure a smooth event experience, LIC has urged spectators to download the LIC App, available on the App Store and Google Play, for essential event information. Mobile tickets can be accessed through the Lusail Tickets App, also available on both platforms.