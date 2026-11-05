70 Luxury Classic Cars To Feature At Qatar Exhibition From Nov 17

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As many as 70 luxury classic cars, representing different eras of automotive history, will be showcased at the seventh Qatar Luxury Classic Cars Contest & Exhibition 2026, scheduled to take place at Medina Centrale on The Pearl Island from November 17 to 22.

The six-day event, organised by the Gulf Qatari Classic Cars Association under the honorary patronage of Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of Qatar Museums H E Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, will bring together collectors and enthusiasts from Qatar and across the Gulf region.

Details of the exhibition were announced during a press conference at Marsa Malaz Kempinski yesterday, where organisers highlighted the growing international appeal of the event and its contribution to preserving automotive heritage.

Speaking at the press conference, Board Member and Secretary-General of the Association Eng. Abdul Latif Ali Al Yafei said the organisers received 150 registration applications, from which 70 vehicles were selected in accordance with the standards of the Fédération Internationale des Véhicules Anciens (FIVA).

The participating vehicles will compete across five historical categories covering the periods before 1950, 1950–1960, 1961–1971, 1972–1983 and 1984–1996.

A total of 20 cash and in-kind awards will be presented, including 15 prizes for the top three vehicles in each category and five special awards recognising outstanding luxury, originality, preservation and local heritage. Winners will be announced on November 22.

A major highlight of this year's exhibition will be the display of a historic 1938 Chevrolet military multipurpose vehicle once owned by Sheikh Abdullah bin Jassim Al Thani, who ruled Qatar from 1913 to 1949.

The vehicle, which subsequently passed to his son Sheikh Hamad bin Abdullah Al Thani, will be presented by Qatar Auto Museum in collaboration with the National Museum of Qatar. Director of Qatar Auto Museum at Qatar Museums Dr. Al Kindi Al Jawabra said the museum's participation reflected its commitment to celebrating the cultural, artistic and engineering significance of automobiles.

Human Resources and Administration Director at United Development Company (UDC) Meshal Al Jabir reaffirmed the company's commitment to hosting the exhibition at The Pearl Island.