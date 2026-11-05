Beyond Sustainability Week: How Doha Festival City Is Making Sustainability Part Of Everyday Life

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: At Doha Festival City, Qatar's ultimate destination for shopping, dining and entertainment, sustainability is becoming part of what makes every visit meaningful. Beyond the stores, restaurants, and attractions, the mall continues to introduce practical initiatives that support a greener environment and encourage visitors to make more conscious choices.

As a Strategic Partner of Qatar Sustainability Week 2026, taking place from October 31 to November 7, Doha Festival City is celebrating its year-round efforts to conserve resources, support local talent and bring the community together around sustainability.

While visitors enjoy their favourite brands, dining spots and entertainment experiences, Doha Festival City is working behind the scenes to manage resources more efficiently.

As Qatar's first GSAS Design & Build 3-Star certified mall, it has introduced smart HVAC systems and LED lighting that have helped reduce energy consumption by 30%. Water recovery measures have also reduced irrigation water requirements by 58%, while eco-design principles guide tenant fit-outs.

The mall recycled 1,102.55 tonnes of waste in 2025, with landfill trips decreasing by approximately 43% since 2022. Through its SaveDontWaste programme, more than 100 food and beverage tenants contribute to waste segregation and recycling efforts.

Doha Festival City offers 23 electric vehicle charging stations serving 46 cars through its partnership with Kahramaa's Tarsheed programme, alongside 12 Tesla Superchargers. Visitors can also recycle plastic bottles through a reward-based reverse vending machine, which collected 17,564 bottles in 2025, up from 6,514 in 2024.

These initiatives make greener choices more convenient and accessible as part of a regular mall visit. As part of Qatar Sustainability Week, Doha Festival City is collaborating with the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change on a Mall Sustainability Activation from 31 October to 5 November. In April 2026, the mall hosted Sustainable Futures with Harper's Bazaar Qatar, welcoming more than 800 attendees and over 30 participating retailers.

Through Emerging Voices, 11 Qatar-based designers and artists showcased their work alongside M7, Scale7 and Intajat, while workshops and a pre-loved luxury accessories pop-up by Pre-Porter Qatar encouraged more conscious fashion choices.

The mall is also continuing its role as Festival Partner of Youth Fest 2026, taking place from November 5 to 7 at Teen Hub in Al Bidda Park, bringing young people together through creativity, learning and sustainability-focused activities.