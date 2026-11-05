GSM Education To Manage International School For Medical Sciences And Engineering

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education has signed an agreement with GSM Education to manage and operate the International School of Medical Sciences and Engineering, making it the third school to join Qatar's programme for attracting distinguished international schools.

The agreement is part of the ministry's efforts to strengthen partnerships with international educational institutions, benefit from their expertise in specialised education and improve the quality of educational outcomes.

The agreement was signed on behalf of the ministry by Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education H E Dr Ibrahim bin Saleh Al Nuaimi, while GSM Education was represented by its Chief Executive Officer Sean Robson.

Under the agreement, GSM Education will oversee the school's academic and administrative development, building on its achievements in recent years. The institution will draw on its international expertise, digital education systems and academic network while preserving the school's specialised scientific identity and ensuring continuity of its educational programmes in medical sciences and engineering.

GSM Education has extensive international experience in managing, operating and developing educational institutions. Its operations extend to more than 190 schools inside and outside the United States, including over 89 private schools in the US. The organisation also has direct management and ownership experience involving 11 schools across five countries.

Its educational activities span the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia and Oman. The institution operates an integrated educational system incorporating advanced curricula and educational plans, as well as a digital learning system used in more than 195 schools worldwide. Its academic network also provides opportunities for students to pursue higher education at more than 120 leading universities around the world.

The agreement marks another step in the ministry's programme to attract distinguished international schools, launched in 2007 to bring internationally experienced educational institutions to Qatar to manage and operate schools in accordance with the country's approved educational policies and regulations.

With the addition of the International School of Medical Sciences and Engineering, the number of ministry-affiliated schools under the programme has risen to three. The other two are Qatar-Finland International School and SEK International School, which are managed and operated by specialised international educational institutions. The ministry said the partnership reflects its commitment to expanding the use of international best practices in education.