Amir Sends Congratulations To President Of Bulgaria

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of congratulations to HE Iliana Iotova on the occasion of her victory in the presidential election in the Republic of Bulgaria, wishing her success in carrying out her duties and the relations between the two countries further progress and prosperity.

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